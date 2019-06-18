Gareth Bale's Agent Speaks Out on Possibility of Loan Deal for Unwanted Real Madrid Star

Gareth Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett has ruled out the prospect of the Real Madrid forward leaving the Santiago Bernabeu on loan this summer, as rumours surrounding his exit continue to swirl.



Bale played 42 games across competitions in the 2018/19 season, with his game time, particularly in the biggest games, restricted by both fitness and a seeming lack of trust in his ability from the coach.



GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

His presence on the bench in the final three games of the La Liga season seemed to confirm manager Zinedine Zidane's opinion of Bale, while the Frenchman's comments about the Welsh international's future following the final game of the season appeared to signal his desire for Bale to depart.



However, the winger's whopping salary, advancing years and poor fitness record has made finding a suitor tough for Los Blancos.

Despite recent reports of Bayern Munich's interest in bringing the 29-year-old in on loan, Barnett has moved to quash any such move this summer.



Sky’s David Craig has interviewed Jonathan Barnett today. Gareth Bale’s agent says Zinedine Zidane has decided he can do without Bale at Real Madrid. Says Bale will not leave on loan & unlikely he’d move to Manchester United — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) June 18, 2019

Speaking to Sky Sports, the agent emphatically declared: "There's more chance of me winning at Ascot than him going out on loan. It's not going to happen."

Barnett didn't attempt to gloss over the obvious breakdown in relations between his client and the Madrid boss but reiterated his client's willingness to stay in the Spanish capital regardless.

"I don't think he wants to go out on loan," he continued. "He's got a lovely life and home in Spain. I think it would take something exceptional for him to leave and loans are not on the menu.

Gareth Bale will not leave Real Madrid on loan this summer, the Welshman’s agent has told Sky Sports News. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 18, 2019

"Obviously, Gareth's situation at Real hasn't improved. I think Mr. Zidane has decided he can do without him, so we have to wait and see."

And, seemingly in response to Barnett's stance, as reported by ABC, and relayed by SPORT, Madrid have now lowered their asking price for the player from €100m to €85m, in an attempt to push Bale out of the capital. However, even that asking price seems unrealistically high at this stage.

Indeed, in line with those above comments, Barnett has told the club that, even if such a fee is offered, Bale will not leave the club if he is not guaranteed the same €51m that he is set to earn at Real in the remaining three years of his contract.

