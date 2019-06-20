John Terry Signs Extension to Remain Aston Villa Assistant Head Coach Until 2021

Aston Villa assistant head coach John Terry has signed an extension to keep himself at the club until 2021, and put to bed any rumours linking the former Chelsea man with a move back to Stamford Bridge.

With all the talk surrounding Chelsea preparing an offer for Frank Lampard to take the reins in London, Terry had been heavily linked to be his number two, or even his replacement at Derby County.

We're delighted to announce that Assistant Head Coach John Terry has extended his contract. ✍️



More 👉 https://t.co/E4g2jSogTV#AVFC pic.twitter.com/48jzA5cdib — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) June 19, 2019

The 38-year-old played a vital part in Villa's promotion back to the Premier League this year, after helping manager Dean Smith guide the Villans to ten consecutive wins in the Championship and a fifth-place finish. They then went on to beat Lampard's Derby 2-1 in the play-off final.

Manager Smith told Aston Villa's official website: "I am really pleased that JT has extended his current deal as he is a pleasure to work with. We have had a successful start to our Villa coaching careers and JT has been instrumental in joining myself, Richard O'Kelly and Neil Cutler.

"He has complimented the team that we have and I have no doubts he will go on to be a top manager in the years to come."

Terry enjoyed a stunning career at Chelsea, winning the Premier League, Champions League and Europa League, as well as the FA Cup and League Cup, so a rumoured move back to the Blues was inevitable.

However, after pledging his loyalty to Villa for the time being, Terry wrote on his Instagram page: "I'm delighted to have extended my contract at Villa. I've thoroughly enjoyed assisting, working and learning from the gaffer, Richard and Cutts, and look forward to doing so for the season ahead.

"Now tougher challenges are ahead as we focus on making our mark on the most competitive league in the world."

Aston Villa's first match back in the Premier League since the 2015/16 season is a tricky away fixture at Tottenham on August 10.