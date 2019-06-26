James Justin Set to Become Leicester City's First Summer Signing Under Brendan Rodgers

Leicester City look set to make their first signing of the Brendan Rodgers era as they close in on a £10m deal for Luton Town and England Under-20 defender James Justin.

Justin was a part of the Luton side that has earned back-to-back promotions in the past two seasons, with the Hatters now awaiting Championship football next season, which had placed him on the radars of many Premier League clubs.

Justin made 43 appearances for the Hatters in the League One last season, contributing to 11 goals from left back, yet he's shown himself to be just as useful at right back or even at any position along the midfield.

He was one of the breakthrough stars in the English Football League this season and made it into the EFL Team of the Season to top off his truly fantastic year.

Justin has been a target for many Premier League clubs including Aston Villa and Crystal Palace, but it seems as though the Foxes will beat them to the finish line.

According to the Sun, the transfer fee will start off at an initial £6m but should rise to £10m with add-ons, as Justin is expected to provided competition for Leicester's player of the season Ricardo Pereira.

Luton's head of recruitment Mick Harford said regarding Justin's impending departure: "If it benefits us to sell James Justin, then James will be sold, but it's a case of someone putting in the right bid.





"James is a real level-headed kid and if he does go, I believe he will choose the right football club that will be better for him and beneficial for him to enhance his career."