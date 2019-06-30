Ray Parlour Says Allowing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Join Man Utd Would Be 'Madness'

By 90Min
June 30, 2019

Ex-Arsenal Midfielder Ray Parlour says allowing striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to join rivals Manchester United would be 'madness'. 

The Gabon international arrived at the Emirates in 2017 season and has scored 41 goals in 65 games for the Gunners. The striker ended this past season with a share of the Golden Boot award as the joint top goalscorer of the Premier League with 22 goals. 

This impressive form has linked Aubameyang with a shock transfer to Manchester United this summer as Arsenal look to increase their limited transfer budget. 

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

With key players such as Aaron Ramey already departing Arsenal this summer, it is vital that the Gunners keep hold of the likes of Aubamayang to ensure that they can challenge for a spot in the Champions League next season.


Whilst speaking to TalkSport (via the Metro) Ray Parlour addressed the speculation linking the striker to Manchester United.

He said: “It would be madness to let him [Aubameyang] go, but players have got all the power these days.

Ryan Pierse/GettyImages

“Aubameyang and Lacazette were absolutely brilliant last season. It looks like they’ve got a really good relationship up front, you can see how they celebrate goals.

"That wouldn’t be good from an Arsenal supporters’ point of view – we all remember when Robin van Persie left to United and they ended up winning the league the following season.

“You want to be adding to your squad, not trying to get rid of a few players!"

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

The acquisition of Aubamayang would provide a boost to Manchester United, who struggled to score goals last season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will know that Arsenal's financial position means that they may be forced into a sale - should the right offer come in. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message