Ray Parlour Says Allowing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Join Man Utd Would Be 'Madness'

Ex-Arsenal Midfielder Ray Parlour says allowing striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to join rivals Manchester United would be 'madness'.

The Gabon international arrived at the Emirates in 2017 season and has scored 41 goals in 65 games for the Gunners. The striker ended this past season with a share of the Golden Boot award as the joint top goalscorer of the Premier League with 22 goals.

This impressive form has linked Aubameyang with a shock transfer to Manchester United this summer as Arsenal look to increase their limited transfer budget.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

With key players such as Aaron Ramey already departing Arsenal this summer, it is vital that the Gunners keep hold of the likes of Aubamayang to ensure that they can challenge for a spot in the Champions League next season.





Whilst speaking to TalkSport (via the Metro) Ray Parlour addressed the speculation linking the striker to Manchester United.

He said: “It would be madness to let him [Aubameyang] go, but players have got all the power these days.

Ryan Pierse/GettyImages

“Aubameyang and Lacazette were absolutely brilliant last season. It looks like they’ve got a really good relationship up front, you can see how they celebrate goals.

"That wouldn’t be good from an Arsenal supporters’ point of view – we all remember when Robin van Persie left to United and they ended up winning the league the following season.

“You want to be adding to your squad, not trying to get rid of a few players!"

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

The acquisition of Aubamayang would provide a boost to Manchester United, who struggled to score goals last season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will know that Arsenal's financial position means that they may be forced into a sale - should the right offer come in.