Steven Gerrard Says He Would 'Love' to Replicate Liverpool's Success With Rangers

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard has spoken on how the Reds' Champions League win in Madrid has inspired him further to achieve trophy-winning success with Rangers.

Gerrard won the Champions League with Liverpool back in 2005, but in his new capacity as manager of the Scottish club, he watched from the stands in Madrid as Klopp's Reds won the trophy for a sixth time.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Since Klopp took over at Anfield, Gerrard has gone from playing to managing the Liverpool under-18s, to venturing into senior management, where he has had noted success despite failing to win a trophy in his first season. And speaking to Liverpool's official website, he has said that the scenes after the Reds' famous victory over Tottenham have inspired him to take that final step and bring some silverware back to Ibrox.

“Being there and seeing it [the 2-0 win over Tottenham], you look at the Liverpool fans. Emotionally it brought back a lot of memories of my own from being a Liverpool player.

“When the dust settles, I am thinking, ‘OK, I would love that to be us at Rangers’. I would love to be watching my players celebrate.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

“I was looking at Jürgen, looking at his players celebrate, and I would love nothing better than to do that in 12 months’ time, or sooner if we get the opportunity in a few months’ time with the League Cup."





Jordan Henderson lifted his first trophy as a Liverpool player while wearing the armband that was once the property of Gerrard - but the 39-year-old insists there wasn't a hint of jealousy as he watched the celebrations from the stand.

“How could I be jealous of Jordan lifting the trophy? He’s my mate,” Gerrard added. “I am tight with Jordan, we played together for many years with Liverpool and England.

“I was delighted for him and it was so deserved, there is no better professional than Jordan. You get out of this game what you put in, so if you go on that then he certainly deserves it."