Tanguy Ndombele: Universal Praise on Social Media as France Star (Finally) Completes Tottenham Move

By 90Min
July 02, 2019

They've certainly taken their time, but just hours after Tottenham announced the signing of Jack Clarke from Leeds United, the club's social media team were called upon again, this time confirming the deal that everyone's been waiting for - Tanguy Ndombele.

The France international has made the move from Lyon in a club-record deal for Tottenham, putting pen to paper on a six-year contract after an agreement was reached over a €60m (plus €10m in add-ons) transfer fee.

Fans have been forced to wait an unbearable 517 days for a new signing, with their last addition before Tuesday's double announcement being former Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura.

And while Clarke's move to the club is a fantastic building block for the future - he's been loaned straight back to Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United - the signing of Ndombele has plugged a huge gap that was missing from their squad last season.

It's a deal that Tottenham fans wanted, and it's without a doubt it's a big-money transfer that manager Mauricio Pochettino needed. 

But is anyone else seeing a bit of a trend with their recruitment strategy?

All jokes of Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival aside, the club's record deal for Ndombele hasn't just made its mark on fans in north London.

It's a move which has even impressed other fans, pundits and journalists, with many expecting Ndombele to make an instant impact in the Premier League following his impressive performances in Europe last season.

You've done good, Spurs. 

You've done very good.

      Modal message