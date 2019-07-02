Tanguy Ndombele: Universal Praise on Social Media as France Star (Finally) Completes Tottenham Move

They've certainly taken their time, but just hours after Tottenham announced the signing of Jack Clarke from Leeds United, the club's social media team were called upon again, this time confirming the deal that everyone's been waiting for - Tanguy Ndombele.

The France international has made the move from Lyon in a club-record deal for Tottenham, putting pen to paper on a six-year contract after an agreement was reached over a €60m (plus €10m in add-ons) transfer fee.

✍️ We are delighted to announce the signing of Tanguy Ndombele from Olympique Lyonnais.



🇫🇷 The France international central midfielder has signed a contract with the Club until 2025.#WelcomeTanguy ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/5GhqGi1q5g — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 2, 2019

Fans have been forced to wait an unbearable 517 days for a new signing, with their last addition before Tuesday's double announcement being former Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura.

And while Clarke's move to the club is a fantastic building block for the future - he's been loaned straight back to Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United - the signing of Ndombele has plugged a huge gap that was missing from their squad last season.

Tanguy #Ndombele is more than just a replacement for Mousa Dembele. He is what every top club would dream of in a midfielder and the sort of player any team will love to have.#Tottenham have struck gold with him and it's a lesson that good things come to those who wait. — Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17) July 2, 2019

Ndombele signing is excellent specially with him joining the entire preseason training. Finally we get a replacement for Mousa Dembele, and a very good one. We still need to strengthen to push for winning the PL title. Fernandes, Lo Celso, RB and CB are needed. — LJohnson (@lazqetjohnson) July 2, 2019

Ndombele is one heck of a signing for Spurs. Similarities with Dembele, but arguably more of a creative passer. Top deal — Patrick Boyland (@Paddy_Boyland) July 2, 2019

There’s so much to like about the Ndombele signing. Not only does he perfectly fit the midfield profile we‘ve been desperate for, but he marks a shift in transfer policy that’s needed to take us to the next level. A genuine world class talent who hasn’t even hit his prime yet. — Jake. (@YedIin) July 2, 2019

I haven't talked about Ndombele recently in case it didn't happen. But this is the perfect signing, he replaces the Dembele role that is difficult to fill really well. He's young and a world-class, complete midfielder — Luke (@GriffinFtbl) July 2, 2019

It's a deal that Tottenham fans wanted, and it's without a doubt it's a big-money transfer that manager Mauricio Pochettino needed.

But is anyone else seeing a bit of a trend with their recruitment strategy?

So Spurs replaced Kyle Walker with Kyle Walker-Peters and Dembele with Ndombele. Smart. — mok. (@adare_) June 26, 2019

So Kyle Walker leaves and we get Kyle Walker-Peters.



Dembele leaves and we get NDombele



If Christian leaves do we get Cristiano? — Dave Ellis 🤷🏼‍♂️ (@fullback03) July 2, 2019

All jokes of Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival aside, the club's record deal for Ndombele hasn't just made its mark on fans in north London.

It's a move which has even impressed other fans, pundits and journalists, with many expecting Ndombele to make an instant impact in the Premier League following his impressive performances in Europe last season.

Five years ago, Tanguy Ndombélé was released from Guingamp academy. He had no club and felt that football was over for him. Four years ago, he was playing in France’s 5th division with Amiens then in the 2nd division a year later. Today he has signed for Tottenham. Never give up. — Julien Laurens (@LaurensJulien) July 2, 2019

Strong statement from Spurs, looking forward to seeing what Tanguy Ndombele brings to the team next season. — Jermaine Jenas (@jjenas8) July 2, 2019

Tanguy Ndombele is an amazing signing for Spurs. Really showing signs of progress.



Arsenal firmly in their shadow... — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) July 2, 2019

Amazing signing by Spurs tbh. #ndombele — Matti (@stiuge) July 2, 2019

No shade here. Ndombele is an amazing signing for Tottenham. Crazy jealous but glad he’s in the EPL. — Tony Chow (@Tonyhkchow) June 26, 2019

You've done good, Spurs.

You've done very good.