Rhian Brewster & Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Set to Join Liverpool Squad for Pre-Season Tour

Saturday will mark the official start of Liverpool’s pre-season training as a diminished squad will return to Melwood.

Jurgen Klopp will be keen to flesh out the pre-season squad with talented youngsters including highly-rated striker Rhian Brewster. Among others, they will join up with the senior squad to see if they can impress the manager.

Players from the squad will join up at different times due to ongoing international duties such as Copa America as well as the African Cup of Nations. In addition, the players involved in post-season international action such as the UEFA Nations League will be afforded additional time off.

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker and striker Roberto Firmino are into the final of the Copa America after beating Argentina 2-0 in the semi-final on Tuesday. Whilst in the African Cup of Nations, the trio of Naby Keita, Saido Mane and Mohamed Salah have just completed the group stages of the tournament - with all three making it to the knockout stages with their respective countries.

The group of players who competed in the semi-finals of the Nations League tournament that will join up with the squad in America include Jordan Henderson, Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold. Virgil van Dijk and Gini Wijnaldum of the Netherlands as well as Swiss attacker Xherdan Shaqiri will also make the trip to the States.

Other players not involved in the Nations League but who were still involved with their countries included Belgium's Divock Origi and Simon Mignolet as well as Croatia’s Dejan Lovren and Scottland captain Andy Robertson. They too will join the squad in America.

One player who will want to hit the ground running next season will be Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The English midfielder has been side-lined by a damaged cruciate and medial ligaments, plus the tendons to his hamstring, in the Champions League semi-final first leg against Roma last April.

He will have plenty of chances to impress as Liverpool's pre-season tour will stretch throughout the month of July, which will include eight games in four countries.

Liverpool will then take part in the traditional curtain-raiser for the new season when they face Manchester City in the Community Shield final at Wembley on August 4.