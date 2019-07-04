Sheffield United Confirm the Return of Phil Jagielka on Initial 1-Year Deal

Sheffield United have announced the return of Phil Jagielka on a free transfer, with the defender penning an initial one-year deal with the Blades.

Jagielka left Everton this summer after 13 years at Goodison Park following the expiration of his contract, and has now returned to the club he joined the Toffees from back in 2006.



Welcome home Jags 😍



Phil Jagielka has returned to Bramall Lane on a free transfer following his release by Everton, penning an initial one-year deal at his first professional home.#SUFC 🔴 — Sheffield United (@SUFC_tweets) July 4, 2019

United announced the deal with a statement on their official website, declaring: "Chris Wilder has secured the services of an England international, capped 40 times by his country, who has plied his trade in the Premier League for the last 13 seasons.

"Phil Jagielka has returned to Bramall Lane on a free transfer following his release by Everton, penning an initial one-year deal at his first professional home.

"The 36-year-old moved to Goodison Park in the summer of 2006, after the Blades were relegated to the second tier and subsequently amassed over 300 appearances for Toffees, whilst also leading England at senior level.

"But now he returns to the club he first joined as a 15-year-old back in 1998, adding top-flight experience and increased versatility to Wilder's backline, much to the delight of the Gaffer."

And, speaking upon the announcement, Wilder declared: "I don't have to sign players for the fans to pat us on the back, we're signing Phil because he is a really good footballer and a great character to have around in our first season back in the Premier League.

"He's got an obvious history with the club which is fantastic but meeting up with him and seeing his desire makes me delighted to see Jags back at home.

"He's had a fantastic career, he was deserving of his move when we dropped out of the top-flight last time and he went to a fantastic club and played all those games in the Premier League and captained England.

"To have Phil in and around our changing room in one of the most important seasons in our recent history is going to be invaluable.

"He's come to play, he knows he's got to earn his place, but I'm buzzing having spent time with him and seen the desire he's got to succeed at the back end of his career."