Tottenham Fantasy Football: Every Spurs Player's Price in 2019/20 Game Revealed

Yay! The Premier League's official fantasy football game is back up and running, so it's time to get busy making your 134,837 drafts before settling on one when the season kicks off in August.

There are plenty of options to consider and there'll undoubtedly be plenty of chopping and changing before we get up and running, but which players should you be looking at?

Here's the lowdown on Tottenham's current crop of fantasy options, with prices and pictures for your enjoyment. Go figure.

Goalkeepers

Hugo Lloris (£5.5) - A reliable option between the sticks, Lloris was the fourth highest point scoring goalkeeper behind Alisson, Ederson and Jordan Pickford.

Paulo Gazzaniga (£4.5) - Will rotate in for two or three games throughout the season when Lloris is unavailable.

Defenders

Kieran Trippier (£5.5) - A renaissance seems unlikely for the England international, who looked all at sea defensively last season and only mustered up five assists.





Toby Alderweireld (£5.5) - Tottenham's highest point scoring centre back last season, Alderweireld will ought to feature most weeks but hasn't netted a league goal in his last two campaigns.





Danny Rose (£5.5) - Rose was a fantasy manager's dream a few years ago when Spurs were scoring bucketloads and keeping clean sheets for fun. If he stays fit, the left back may be a decent option.

Davinson Sánchez (£5.5) - A steep price for what you get with Sanchez. Not known as a danger in the opposition box and his game time will largely depend on the fitness of Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen.

Jan Vertonghen (£5.5) - An injury hit campaign last time out has seen the Belgian's price drop. If he puts in good performances, Spurs should keep plenty of clean sheets.





Ben Davies (£5.5) - No goals and no assists last time out is a pretty grotty return for Davies. Will rotate with Rose at left back for much of the season.

Juan Foyth (£5.0) - Played at both centre back and right back last season but predicting when he will come into the team will be tricky given Tottenham's options in both positions.

Kyle Walker-Peters (£5.0) - Did little wrong when given the chance last year. Managed three assists in one game but only made six outings in the league.

Serge Aurier (£5.0) - May end up leaving in the summer but has a modest price for now. Has shown nothing during his previous two years in north London to suggest he should be in your team.

Midfielders

Son Heung-min (£9.5) - Still had a brilliant season despite having a number of interruptions due to international commitments. If he has a free run with no injuries, the upcoming campaign could Son's best for Tottenham.





Christian Eriksen (£9.0) - The Dane's point return last season was his second lowest in his six campaigns in north London, which was perhaps due to fatigue after two gruelling years.





Dele Alli (£8.5) - Last season's haul of 94 points was Alli's worst return so far in fantasy football. He should improve on the five goals and four assists he managed, but by how much remains to be seen.

Lucas Moura (£7.5) - Patchy is probably the best word to describe Lucas' first full season in north London. He managed ten league goals, reaching that figure with a late season hat trick against Huddersfield.

Erik Lamela (£6.0) - Had a tiny run of form at the start of the 2018/19 season but will probably remain ether injured or a squad option for Mauricio Pochettino.





Tanguy Ndombele (£6.0) - The new signing racked up a goal and seven assists in Ligue 1 last season. If he's allowed to roam forward those numbers could improve in his first season in north London.





Harry Winks (£5.5) - If only fantasy points were awarded for swivelling 360 degrees or making an angle for a pass. Unfortunately that's not how it works, and two goals and two assists in his last three league campaigns doesn't make Winks a fantasy must.





Victor Wanyama (£5.0) - An injury prone defensive midfielder? Stay well clear.

Eric Dier (£5.0) - See above.

Moussa Sissoko (£5.0) - Enjoyed a career resurgence last time out, but didn't seem like he wanted to score a league goal. Remember his miss against Liverpool?

Oliver Skipp (£4.5) - It's unlikely that Skipp will have a breakout year in fantasy football, but stranger things have happened.

Forwards

Harry Kane (£11) - If he stays fit for the entire year, Kane will probably repay your faith with 30 league goals. Just watch those ankles.





Vincent Janssen (£4.5) - HA! Oh, you're serious? Erm, stay well clear.