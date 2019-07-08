Steven Gerrard Turns Down Mike Ashley's Offer to Become Newcastle Manager

Steven Gerrard has rejected the opportunity to become Newcastle United's new manager after the Rangers boss was approached by Magpies owner Mike Ashley.

Ashley is on the hunt for the next Newcastle boss after Rafa Benitez left St James' Park upon the expiry of his contract last month, and has since become the new manager of Dalian Yifang in the Chinese Super League.

The Mirror claim Ashley had shortlisted the Rangers boss as Benitez's replacement, despite knowing the chances of bringing the Liverpool legend to Tyneside were 'slim'.

Gerrard has only been Rangers manager for 12 months and it would likely not go down well with the Rangers fans if the young manager was to depart after just one season.

Nevertheless, Ashley reportedly gave it a go (though how strenuous his efforts is up for debate), though Gerrard was apparently unmoved in his stance.

Ashley has also shown interest in Nice manager Patrick Vieira as the next man to take over at St James' Park, however the Frenchman has no intention of leaving the Ligue 1 side.

SEBASTIEN SALOM-GOMIS/GettyImages

Newcastle's situation is looking increasingly dire, with the club without a permanent manager, no incoming players and a full-on fan revolt, with rumours circulating that over 10,000 members of the Toon Army have cancelled their season tickets at the club.

With the transfer window shutting in a month's time, Ashley must act fast to bring some semblance of stability back to the club - starting with a new manager.

But knowing the businessman's track record with the Magpies, it seems as if the Toon will be in for a dire season.