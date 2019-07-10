Transfer Rumours: Kean to Everton, Atletico Madrid Contact Olmo, Leicester Eye Up Praet & More

It's transfer rumour time, once again.

Most teams have returned to training and next season's squads are beginning to take shape but, with around a month left to go in the summer transfer window, there are plenty of twists and turns still on the horizon.

Here's a quick roundup of some of the rumours which are currently doing the rounds

Manchester City Cool Interest in Brazilian Wonderkid Antony

Rumours suggesting that Manchester City were set to make an approach for Sao Paulo's Antony had previously been circulating in the Portuguese press, but it now appear as though the deal won't come to fruition.

It was previously reported that City had made plans to acquire Antony before immediately loaning him out to Sporting CP as a part of an agreement between the two clubs. However, according to O Jogo (via Sportwitness), Sao Paulo are not willing to part ways with Antony for anything less than $30m.

It seems unlikely that City will be willing to pay that sort of money just to send him straight out on loan, which means that the 19-year-old may be staying put for the time being. Sao Paulo's manager Alexandre Passaro has also recently claimed that the Brazilian outfit recently turned down a $20m proposal for Antony from an unnamed club, as per Globe Sports.

Everton Keeping Tabs on Moise Kean

Moise Kean is one of the hottest prospects in Europe, having exploded onto the scene with Juventus last season, netting eight goals in 21 appearances.





Naturally, that means Juventus are already looking to sell the Italian youngster this summer. That's according to the Daily Mail anyway, who are suggesting that I Bianconeri are looking to renew the 19-year-old's contract before selling him abroad.





Everton are said to be interested in snapping him up and could be willing to pay the £31m fee Juventus are currently demanding, as they look to provide some much needed firepower for the 2019/20 season. Juventus aren't cutting their losses entirely, as they are also planning to insert a buy-back clause into any prospective deal, which will sit at £40.5m.

Aston Villa Turn Attentions to Tom Heaton

Aston Villa went through three different keepers on their way to promotion last season, but it still appears as though they are far from satisfied with their current options.





After dropping their interest in Stoke's Jack Butland, Villa are now said to be eyeing up a move for Tom Heaton, with Sky Sports reporting that the Villains have made an enquiry regarding a potential deal.





Heaton was Burnley's first choice keeper during the second half of 2018/19, but it is understood that the Clarets will be listening to offers for the 33-year-old - as well as Joe Hart - after recently handing Nick Pope an extended contract at Turf Moor.

Leeds Set to Miss Out on Felipe Caicedo

Leeds have been enduring a difficult transfer window and their rumoured pursuit of Felipe Caicedo is now said to be grinding to a halt.

Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi has recently been in talks with the forward to convince him to stay put at the Serie A club and Il Messaggero are now reporting that the Ecuadorian's departure from Rome is no longer a foregone conclusion.





The news also comes after Football Insider sources have revealed that Leeds are now on the brink of selling their fourth defender in the space of a week after agreeing to part ways with Tyler Denton. As it stands, Leeds have only managed to add one player to their current squad in the shape of Helder Costa.

Atletico Madrid Contact Dani Olmo's Agent

Dani Olmo was one of the stars of Spain's Under-21 European Championship winning side, so it is no surprise to see him linked with a big money move this summer.

Tottenham have been cited as one of the interested parties, but it appears as if they are going to face stiff competition from Atletico Madrid who, according to AS (via Inside Futbol), have recently been in contact with the Dinamo Zagreb winger's agent.

Atletico are yet to make an official approach and are still just testing the waters, but they will pose a significant threat to Tottenham, who have already broke their transfer record this summer after snapping up Tanguy Ndombele.

Leicester Line Up Approach for Dennis Praet

Having already smashed their transfer record twice this summer, Leicester don't appear to have finished improving their squad just yet.

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio is claiming that Leicester have joined the race to sign Sampdoria midfielder Dennis Praet, who has developed into a promising young midfielder during his time with the Serie A outfit.

Praet - who previously played alongside recent signing Youri Tielmans at Anderlecht - will not be a cheap acquisition. Sampdoria are well aware of the interest that is currently surrounding the Belgian and as reported by Teamtalk in June, they are valuing him at around £22.5m.

Milan Set Their Sights on Want-Away Arsenal Defender Krystian Bielik

Krystian Bielik spent last season out on loan at Charlton and, upon his return to Arsenal, has been told by Unai Emery that he's not part of the club's first team plans going forward.

The Poland Under-21 international is keen to prove himself at the Emirates but, with opportunities appearing to be limited, there is a distinct chance he could leave the club on a permanent deal.

According to the Evening Standard, Milan are considering a potential move for Bielik and he could find the move difficult to turn down if he is provided with a clear path into the first team setup - something Arsenal cannot currently provide.