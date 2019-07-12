PSV Winger Steven Bergwijn Willing to Wait for Bayern Munich to Make Their Move

By 90Min
July 12, 2019

PSV Eindhoven winger Steven Bergwijn is not getting agitated about his protracted links to Bayern Munich, with his agent revealing he is more than willing to wait for an offer to come in.

Bergwijn, who has also been linked with a number of clubs in the Premier League, including Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester United, joined PSV's academy from Ajax in 2011 and has since risen through the ranks to become one of the Netherlands hottest stars.

In 33 Eredivisie appearances last season, the 21-year-old picked up 14 goals and 12 assists, leading them to second place behind Ajax, prompting that interest to pick up.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

It is understood that Bergwijn's dream move would be to Bayern, but, though they have registered their interest, they haven't backed that up with a formal offer as of yet, preferring to concentrate on Manchester City's Leroy Sane.  

However, speaking to ESPN, the player's agent, Fulco van Kooperen, has revealed his client is not getting impatient over the speed with which Bayern are conducting their business. 

Van Kooperen declared: "We have never, never said we are losing patience.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

"Bayern are a great and huge club and it's great they like Steven. They can take all the time they need.

"On the other side, it's not a secret there are more clubs which like him."

Among that aforementioned English trio, the youngster is also said to have admirers at Inter Milan, who could lose both Mauro Icardi and Lautaro Martinez this summer, as well as at the Dutch champions - and his former side - Ajax.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message