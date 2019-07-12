PSV Winger Steven Bergwijn Willing to Wait for Bayern Munich to Make Their Move

PSV Eindhoven winger Steven Bergwijn is not getting agitated about his protracted links to Bayern Munich, with his agent revealing he is more than willing to wait for an offer to come in.



Bergwijn, who has also been linked with a number of clubs in the Premier League, including Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester United, joined PSV's academy from Ajax in 2011 and has since risen through the ranks to become one of the Netherlands hottest stars.



In 33 Eredivisie appearances last season, the 21-year-old picked up 14 goals and 12 assists, leading them to second place behind Ajax, prompting that interest to pick up.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

It is understood that Bergwijn's dream move would be to Bayern, but, though they have registered their interest, they haven't backed that up with a formal offer as of yet, preferring to concentrate on Manchester City's Leroy Sane.

However, speaking to ESPN, the player's agent, Fulco van Kooperen, has revealed his client is not getting impatient over the speed with which Bayern are conducting their business.

Van Kooperen declared: "We have never, never said we are losing patience.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

"Bayern are a great and huge club and it's great they like Steven. They can take all the time they need.

"On the other side, it's not a secret there are more clubs which like him."

Among that aforementioned English trio, the youngster is also said to have admirers at Inter Milan, who could lose both Mauro Icardi and Lautaro Martinez this summer, as well as at the Dutch champions - and his former side - Ajax.

