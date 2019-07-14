7 Players Manchester United Amazingly Haven't Been Linked With Yet (But Should Be)

Every player under the sun gets linked with a move to Manchester United at one point in their career, but there are usually a few who find themselves towards the top of their wishlist.

We've heard plenty about Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire, but there are a number of other options for the Red Devils that (somehow) haven't been linked with a move to Old Trafford yet.

Here are seven players United are yet to be linked with, but they really, really should be.

Ademola Lookman

United are on the lookout for some of the most exciting English talent around, whilst Everton are ready to part ways with 21-year-old Ademola Lookman for just £25m. This just writes itself.

His career is yet to take off with the Toffees, although his form on loan with Bundesliga side RB Leipzig last season - bagging five goals and four assists in 11 games - proved that he has what it takes to make it in the top flight.

Leipzig look to have a clear path at a permanent deal this summer, but why would United not want to get involved? At just £25m, you can't really go wrong.

Kai Havertz

United look to be pushing for Bruno Fernandes, Sean Longstaff and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer, and their plans could be accelerated if Paul Pogba leaves. Replacing the Frenchman would not be easy (or cheap), but Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz should be the man to fill the void.

At just 20 years old, Havertz managed 20 goals from midfield last season, and he boasts similar creativity and physicality to Pogba. He can already do it all, and his age means he will be doing it all for the next decade.

He likely wouldn't come cheap, but that shouldn't bother United. They need young players with real talent, and few around the world epitomise that like Havertz.

Fabian Ruiz

Real Madrid are thought to see Napoli's Fabian Ruiz as a viable alternative to Pogba, so it begs the question - why don't United?

The Spain Under-21 star was incredible last season, often offering Napoli exactly what Pogba should have been offering United. He creates goals, he wins tackles and he knows how to control the midfield, despite his young age.

Like Havertz, a deal for Fabian would not come easy. Napoli know they have a gem on their hands, but they have always proven willing to sell in the past. United need to get knocking on the door.

Demarai Gray

Demarai Gray has been flirting with stardom for years now, but the Leicester City man is yet to take that next step in his career. Fortunately, United could offer him exactly that.

The 23-year-old's talent is clear to see, but he struggled to make an impact under Brendan Rodgers, which could mean he will be available this summer. If United want a tricky, English winger for less than the £100m Jadon Sancho would cost, they should look no further than Gray.

He might not be the star name that the fans are crying out for, but he is everything that United should want this summer. If he lives up to his potential, Gray could be a real star in the Premier League.

Morgan Gibbs-White

Yes, Longstaff has often impressed, but do you know who else has as well? Morgan Gibbs-White.

The 19-year-old looked incredibly exciting when he was given the chance for Wolverhampton Wanderers, but Nuno Espirito Santo rarely found a place for Gibbs-White in his starting XI. That should be music to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's ears.

If Wolves don't want to use him, United need to take advantage of that. He would bring a much-needed spark to their midfield, and still has plenty of room to grow.

Manuel Akanji

Harry Maguire is clearly United's first-choice centre-back this summer, and understandably so. He's good, but is he good enough to justify that £75m price tag, or are United just paying that for his English passport?

They should spend that money on someone younger with more potential, like Borussia Dortmund's Manuel Akanji. The 23-year-old was a dominant force in the Bundesliga last season, and his ceiling is clearly incredibly high.

He even told Neue Zurcher Zeitung that he dreams of moving to Old Trafford one day, so he would definitely listen if United came calling. This seems like a no-brainer.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin

Amid all the Pogba drama, United actually need to work on bolstering the other areas of their midfield. Ander Herrera is gone, Nemanja Matic is declining and Fred is Fred. All is not good right now.

Mainz general Jean-Philippe Gbamin is a perfect combination of all three players. The powerful Ivorian is defensively dominant, composed in possession and mobile enough to get around the pitch. He can even fill in at centre-back, so signing him would solve more than one problem.

He would certainly be affordable and, at 23 years old, he has plenty of time to get even better. This signing would make sense now, but also in the future. That's what United are doing this summer, so Gbamin should be much higher on their wishlist than he currently is.