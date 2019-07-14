Man Utd Agree World-Record £80m Deal for Harry Maguire With Leicester Star Set for Medical on Monday

Manchester United appear to have finally agreed on a transfer fee with Leicester for Harry Maguire, with the defender set to join the Red Devils for £80m.





The previous world record for a defender was the £75m that Liverpool paid to bring Virgil van Dijk to Anfield from Southampton in 2018.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

United are set to top that, with the Sun reporting United will pay £60m up front for Maguire, with an extra £20m available in add-ons.





The transfer saga surrounding United's pursuit of Maguire has rumbled on since the close of the season, with the Red Devils and Manchester City both making offers of £70m for the 26-year-old, only for both to be rejected by Leicester.





With the Foxes holding out for a higher fee, City bowed out of the race, leaving the Old Trafford outfit in pole position to sign the centre-back - and with 90min learning that Leicester wanted a deal concluded in the next two weeks, it appears Ole Gunnar Solskjær will finally get his man.