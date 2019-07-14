Man Utd Agree World-Record £80m Deal for Harry Maguire With Leicester Star Set for Medical on Monday

By 90Min
July 14, 2019

Manchester United appear to have finally agreed on a transfer fee with Leicester for Harry Maguire, with the defender set to join the Red Devils for £80m.


The previous world record for a defender was the £75m that Liverpool paid to bring Virgil van Dijk to Anfield from Southampton in 2018.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

United are set to top that, with the Sun reporting United will pay £60m up front for Maguire, with an extra £20m available in add-ons.


The transfer saga surrounding United's pursuit of Maguire has rumbled on since the close of the season, with the Red Devils and Manchester City both making offers of £70m for the 26-year-old, only for both to be rejected by Leicester.


With the Foxes holding out for a higher fee, City bowed out of the race, leaving the Old Trafford outfit in pole position to sign the centre-back - and with 90min learning that Leicester wanted a deal concluded in the next two weeks, it appears Ole Gunnar Solskjær will finally get his man.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message