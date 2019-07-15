Jose Mourinho Reveals He's Learning German as Ex-Man Utd Boss Seeks New Challenge

Jose Mourinho has revealed that he is currently learning to speak German in a considerable hint about his future managerial destination.

Mourinho was sacked by Manchester United midway through last season, disappointing during his overall tenure at the club despite winning three trophies in his first season in charge and finishing the 2017/18 season in second place.

His sacking failed to achieve the desired effect, as the Red Devils ended the season in sixth despite initial improvement under new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.



The 56-year-old has since been without a job in management, appearing on television as a pundit on several occasions, but is keen on returning to the sidelines as soon as possible if an ambitious project becomes available.





Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport , Mourinho elaborated on this desire, saying: ''I really miss football. I miss the adrenaline, the field, my job. Football is football.''

Mourinho has worked in England, Spain, Italy and Portugal - winning major trophies in all four - and his latest revelation signals a potential new challenge - the Bundesliga. He explained: ''Right now, I am studying German.

''Bundesliga? Now I'm studying German because I miss the language. I speak English, Spanish, Portuguese, French and Italian. But I do not exclude anything, not even Germany.''



Mourinho also commented on Antonio Conte's move to Inter , believing it could have a big impact on the Serie A title race this season. The former Juventus manager replaced Luciano Spalletti this summer and has already snapped up highly-rated center-back Diego Godin from Atletico Madrid on a free transfer.





Mourinho stated: ''Antonio Conte at Inter? Inter must win this year. If I'm sure? Absolutely sure.''