Managers & Coaches to Be Shown Yellow & Red Cards in Premier League Next Season

By 90Min
July 16, 2019

Managers and coaches could be show yellow or red cards by Premier League referees if they breach misconduct rules next season.

This comes as part of an update in the Laws of the Game by the International Football Association Board (IFAB).

As confirmed by the Premier League's official website, a club official can be 'cautioned or sent off' if they're deemed to be guilty of breaking any rules by the matchday referees.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

If the person who is found to be guilty of the offence cannot be identified then the most senior staff member - likely the manager or head coach - will have action taken again as a result.

Although unlikely, it's not stated if red card offences against managers or coaches will undergo the same review process from a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) as offences against players.

Over 360 different players where shown at least one yellow card in the Premier League last season, with Watford's Étienne Capoue (14) picking up more than any other player in the top flight.

In comparison, only 45 players were shown red cards during the 2018/19 season. 

Southampton's Pierre-Emile Højbjerg and Leicester City defender Wes Morgan (both two) were the only players to be sent off more than once last season.

Watford were the Premier League's worst disciplined team overall last season, finishing the campaign with a record of 77 yellow cards, higher than any other team.

They also had the second-worst record for red cards, sitting only behind Leicester City.

