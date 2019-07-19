Marco Reus Praises 'Animal' Jurgen Klopp & Insists He Was Key to Borussia Dortmund Move in 2012

Borussia Dortmund winger Marco Reus has heaped praise on former manager Jurgen Klopp, adding that the chance to work with the manager helped convince Reus to move to Dortmund in 2012.

Klopp managed to lure Reus away from Borussia Monchengladbach, and the pair were vital to Dortmund's run to the Champions League final in just their first season together. Klopp left the club in 2015, but Reus remained and eventually became club captain.

Oliver Hardt/GettyImages

Speaking to Goal & DAZN, Reus insisted that Klopp has a way of getting the best out of his squad, adding that his passion has always been clear to see.

He said: "Jurgen was such an animal. You only see people like him on TV. If Jurgen sits in front of you with his aura, with his aggressiveness which he radiates when speaking, with his size, then that is quite impressive. Even the way he talks to you - this is rarely the case in professional business.

"He pulls you under his spell and will not let you go. I left the conversation with a fluttering heart. He was definitely one of the reasons why I switched to Dortmund.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"Jurgen can develop players and make them better. That is a very important factor. He has a special way, both in training and in everyday conversations."

During his time with Dortmund, Klopp managed to win two Bundesliga titles, but both came before Reus joined the club in 2012. Reus made 122 appearances under the boss, but could only add two DFL Supercups to the club's trophy cabinet.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Now with Liverpool, Klopp again reached the Champions League final last season but managed to go one step further and lift the trophy with a 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

He is credited for helping to improve a number of players in the squad, whilst also introducing his preferred style of play, which has seen Liverpool reestablish themselves as one of Europe's finest sides.