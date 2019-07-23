9 Players on the Market Who Your Club Should Steer Well Clear of This Summer

The summer transfer window is edging towards its yellow-tied sex-toy wielding conclusion, but there is still so much to settle right across Europe.

Plenty of players (and their respective clubs) are still searching for a fresh start this summer, but that doesn't mean they should be snapped up straight away.

Here's a list of nine players currently on the market that should not be considered by anyone this summer.

Guido Carillo

DAMIEN MEYER/GettyImages

This is a reminder that Southampton paid £19m to sign Guido Carillo from Monaco in 2018. £19m!





As signings go, this one couldn't have turned out much worse. The Argentinean made just 10 appearances for the Saints, failed to score a single goal and was sent out on loan to Leganes last season.





He didn't travel with Southampton to Austria for their pre-season trip and has been pushed further down the pecking order following the recent arrival of Che Adams, so he clearly has no future on the south coast.





Southampton will understandably be wanting to recoup as much money as possible from his sale, but he's barely worth a tenth of his previous transfer fee.

Marcos Rojo

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

Harry Maguire's seemingly imminent arrival at Manchester United should put the final nail in the coffin for Marcos Rojo, who has manage the remarkable feat of being behind Chris Smalling and Phil Jones in the pecking order for the Red Devils.





The Argentinean defender has been far from consistent during his five-year spell at Old Trafford, so it's no surprise to hear of rumours linking him with an exit from the club this summer. However, United may find it difficult to offload him on account of the fact that he's basically, well, rubbish.





It was also reported that United have slapped a £25m price tag on him, which is ambitious to say the least.

Diego Costa

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

Plenty of teams have been linked with a move for Diego Costa - Everton and Manchester United included - but they should be wary of his recent record before making an official approach for the Atletico Madrid man.





Costa forged a decent reputation for himself during his time with Chelsea, but he has since failed to come anywhere close to matching his previous standards. In 2018/19 he managed to register just two league goals, which tells you everything you need to know.

That's not forgetting his questionable disciplinary record. He managed to earn himself an eight-match ban in April - four games for directing insulting language towards an official and four games for the use of 'light' violence.

Carl Jenkinson

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Crystal Palace are said to be considering a move for Carl Jenkinson to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka which, if true, is the biggest potential downgrade of the summer, bar none.





Contrary to popular belief, Jenkinson isn't a terrible player, but he isn't exactly a great one either. It's obvious to see that he isn't at the required level for Arsenal , but it would be a stretch to suggest that he would be able to maintain a starting berth anywhere else in the Premier League.





His modest price tag of £5m may convince someone to take a punt on him, but that doesn't mean they should.

Yannick Bolasie

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"There is a journalist in the press-room in Cairo who appears to be watching a YouTube compilation of Yannick Bolasie losing possession." The words of Jonathan Wilson on Twitter, which neatly sum up Bolasie's recent troubles.

The Congolese winger spent the entirety of 2018/19 out on loan, first with Aston Villa and then Anderlecht, and is very unlikely to break back into the Everton starting XI next season, so his departure seems inevitable.

His performance levels have dipped considerably following his unfortunate injury in December 2016, but he still has two years left on his current deal with Everton, which means he isn't going to come cheap.

Eliaquim Mangala

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

It may be hard to comprehend, but Eliaquim Mangala is still lingering about at Manchester City , despite not making a single appearance for the Citizens in over 18 months.





The defender has no future with the Premier League champions, but his dip in form and continuous injury problems make him a player to avoid this summer.





The only saving grace for any club interested in snapping up the Frenchman is that City could be willing to let him leave the club for free - which would equate to a £42m loss on their part. Yikes.

Dalbert

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Dalbert's time at Inter has been rather miserable. The Brazilian joined the Nerazzurri from Nice in 2017 but has slowly been phased out of the first-team picture - making just 12 appearances in 2018/19.





Inter are more than happy to listen to offers for him this summer, but he hasn't exactly put himself in the shop window after a string of very unconvincing performances.





He still has four years left on his current deal too, which means it may take a sizable offer before Inter are willing to let him jump ship - not that anyone in their right mind would be considering making a move for him.

Jerome Boateng

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Once one of the finest central defenders in the world, Jerome Boateng's reputation has taken a serious hit in recent years.





He's no longer a part of the German national team setup and is going to struggle to replace Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard in central defence for Bayern Munich next season, so his future is decidedly uncertain.





While he may seem like a decent proposition, it must be noted that he is not the defender he once was. His performances at the 2018 World Cup should be evidence to suggest that the 30-year-old is on a (very) sharp decline.

Joe Hart

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Poor Joe Hart. The former England number one hasn't been able to catch a break in recent years and, after Burnley offered a long-term contract to Nick Pope, he could be on the move again this summer.





While his situation is somewhat unfortunate, it must be remembered that he hasn't exactly covered himself in glory and has failed to impress at any of his last few clubs.





Burnley will want to get back the £3.5m they spent on him last summer, so he isn't exactly a bargain either.