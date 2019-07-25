Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

The Madrid derby will relocate to America on Saturday, as city rivals Real and Atletico face off in the International Champions Cup.

Real Madrid suffered a 3-1 loss at the hands of Bayern Munich in their tournament opener, and trailed by two goals at half time in their most recent pre-season game against Arsenal. However, Los Blancos produced a spirited comeback to equalise in normal time before winning on penalties.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

Atletico Madrid , meanwhile, have played just the one game at the ICC, a goalless draw with Mexican side Guadalajara which they subsequently won 5-4 in a penalty shootout.

Where to Watch

When is Kick Off? Saturday 27 July What Time is Kick Off? 1:30 (BST) Where is it Played? MetLife Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? Premier Sports 1 Referee? TBC

Team News

Marco Asensio is a certain absentee after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury against Arsenal , with the Spaniard likely to be out for the majority of the season.

Nacho Fernandez was handed a red card in the same game and will be suspended, as will Atletico's summer signing Marcos Llorente, who will avoid facing his former club after picking up a red card against Guadalajara.



ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/GettyImages

Otherwise, expect plenty of changes from both sides, as they seek to prepare for the upcoming La Liga season with fully fresh and motivated squads.

Predicted Lineups

Real Madrid Courtois; Odriozola, Ramos, Varane, Mendy; Modric, Kroos, Isco; Vazquez, Jovic, Vinicius. Atletico Madrid Oblak; Trippier, Savic, Hermoso, Lodi; Vitolo, Koke, Saul, Lemar; Morata, Costa.

Head to Head Record

In total, the two sides have met each other 222 times with Real significantly superior, with 110 wins compared to Atleti's 56.



GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

In recent years Real's dominance has been similar, last losing to Atletico back in May 2017 - the second leg of a Champions League tie which Zinedine Zidane's side won on aggregate.

Recent Form

Real Madrid have not started the ICC in their best form, losing 3-1 to Bayern Munich and just about scraping past Arsenal, requiring penalties having gone 2-0 down before half time.

AARON M. SPRECHER/GettyImages

Similarly, Atletico required penalties to defeat Guadalajara, indicating that perhaps both sides have not built up a rhythm this early into pre-season. However, in a club friendly days before the ICC, Atletico did hammer Numancia 3-0.





Here's how each team performed in their last five fixtures.





Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Real 2-2 Arsenal (24/7) Guadalajara 0-0 Atletico (24/7) Bayern 3-1 Real (21/7) Numancia 0-3 Atletico (20/7) Real 0-2 Betis (19/5) Beitar 2-1 Atletico (21/5) Sociedad 3-1 Real (12/5) Levante 2-2 Atletico (18/5) Real 3-2 Villareal (5/5) Atletico 1-1 Sevilla (12/5)

Prediction

Anything can happen in a pre-season game, where much depends on each team's level of fitness, motivation and level of rotation

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

Nevertheless, this is a Madrid derby, with neither side wanting to lose to their fiercest rivals. Expect a close encounter that could easily go all the way to penalties.





Prediction: Real Madrid 2-2 Atletico Madrid (Atletico to win on penalties)

