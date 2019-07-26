Barcelona Ready to Make a Loss on Disappointing Philippe Coutinho But Brazilian Has Few Suitors

Barcelona have supposedly set a new asking price for the underwhelming Philippe Coutinho, with the Catalan club ready to accept €120m (£108m) in order to allow the Brazilian midfielder to leave.

Coutinho shone in the Premier League for Liverpool, prompting Barcelona to make him the most expensive footballer in history with a €160m deal including add-ons for his services back in January 2018.





Much was expected of the playmaker, who came to fill gaps left by both Neymar and Andres Iniesta, but since arriving in Spain he has struggled to establish himself, and only scored five goals in 34 La Liga appearances last season.

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

Catalan outlet Mundo Deportivo now reporting that Barcelona want €120m to sell this summer, ultimately accepting the prospect of making a loss on their initial outlay. While still a hit on their payment a year and a half ago, MD's claim is actually higher than reports as recently as May which said Barça would accept €100m.

Having already bought Frenkie de Jong and Antoine Griezmann this summer, Barcelona are looking to offload players to lower their wage bill. Coutinho’s departure would be a significant one given that the 27-year-old is believed to be currently earning €14m a year at the club.

Coutinho has been linked with a return to Merseyside during this transfer window, but having now revealed their valuation of the midfielder, but Jurgen Klopp has categorically ruled out that possibility, while MD speculate that Manchester City, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are the only teams capable of spending big for Coutinho.

PSG are perhaps the most likely destination for Coutinho, with much of the recent gossip suggesting he could be used as a makeweight in a spectacular return to Camp Nou for Neymar