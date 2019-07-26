FA Women's Continental League Cup Group Stage Draw: Arsenal, Chelsea, Man Utd & Man City Learn Fate

By 90Min
July 26, 2019

The group stage for the 2019/20 FA Women's Continental League Cup - usually simply known as the Conti Cup - has been made, with opening fixtures to be played on 21/22 September.

Contested by the 23 clubs in the top flight FA Barclays Women's Super League and the second tier FA Women's Championship, the geographical split sees northern clubs drawn into Group A and Group C, with southern clubs placed in Group B and Group D.

Already set to face each in the opening WSL game of the season, Manchester United and cup holders Manchester City have both been drawn into a tough Group C alongside fellow WSL clubs Birmingham and Everton, and Championship side Leicester.

Chelsea also find themselves in a potentially tricky group alongside West Ham and Tottenham, both of whom are strengthening significantly ahead of the new campaign.

Arsenal would hope to qualify comfortably from Group B, with Bristol City and Brighton the only two other WSL club standing in their way, while Liverpool are the sole WSL team in Group A.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages
A Aston Villa, Blackburn Rovers, Coventry United, Durham, Liverpool, Sheffield United
B Arsenal, Brighton & Hove Albion, Bristol City, Charlton Athletic, London Bees, London City Lionesses
C Birmingham City, Everton, Leicester City, Manchester City, Manchester United
D Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Lewes, Reading, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United

