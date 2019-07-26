Man Utd Set to Hand 17-Year-Old Starlet Mason Greenwood Bumper New Contract

Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood is thought to be in line for a major new contract at Old Trafford after emerging as a star of the future in recent months after staking his claim for an immediate first-team place during a very successful pre-season tour.
Still three months shy of his 18th birthday, Greenwood was prolific at junior level last season and eventually made four senior appearances for United, including a first-ever start on the final day of the Premier League campaign against Cardiff at Old Trafford.
The teenager, who only signed his first professional contract when he turned 17 last October, has seriously impressed on United's summer tour this month, scoring two well-taken goals in four games, and could even face Chelsea in the opening game of the season.
"He has a chance to start against Chelsea. I won't say it's not a possibility. It's a good possibility if he keeps going as he does," manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said after a goal against Leeds.
Greenwood later scored the winner against Inter to further strengthen his chances.
It would therefore make sense that United are willing to reward the youngster's new found first-team status by offering him a contract with wages more in line with his place in the squad.
The Sun reports that Greenwood is currently earning £800-per-week, a vast amount for a teenager in any other walk of life, but tantamount to pocket change for some of new teammates.
The tabloid newspaper explains that Greenwood's current deal pays him a £5,000 bonus for every first-team appearance on top his basic salary, but the club want to hand him a new 'bumper' deal by the time he turns 18 this coming October.
Exactly how much that proposed new contract could be worth is not revealed, but suggestions are it could be similar to what Marcus Rashford was paid at a similar age, with United's last teen starlet signing a new contract at the age of 18 that paid him £20,000-per-week.