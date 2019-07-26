Man Utd Set to Hand 17-Year-Old Starlet Mason Greenwood Bumper New Contract

By 90Min
July 26, 2019

Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood is thought to be in line for a major new contract at Old Trafford after emerging as a star of the future in recent months after staking his claim for an immediate first-team place during a very successful pre-season tour.

Still three months shy of his 18th birthday, Greenwood was prolific at junior level last season and eventually made four senior appearances for United, including a first-ever start on the final day of the Premier League campaign against Cardiff at Old Trafford.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The teenager, who only signed his first professional contract when he turned 17 last October, has seriously impressed on United's summer tour this month, scoring two well-taken goals in four games, and could even face Chelsea in the opening game of the season.

"He has a chance to start against Chelsea. I won't say it's not a possibility. It's a good possibility if he keeps going as he does," manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said after a goal against Leeds.

Greenwood later scored the winner against Inter to further strengthen his chances.

Lionel Ng/GettyImages

It would therefore make sense that United are willing to reward the youngster's new found first-team status by offering him a contract with wages more in line with his place in the squad.

The Sun reports that Greenwood is currently earning £800-per-week, a vast amount for a teenager in any other walk of life, but tantamount to pocket change for some of new teammates.

The tabloid newspaper explains that Greenwood's current deal pays him a £5,000 bonus for every first-team appearance on top his basic salary, but the club want to hand him a new 'bumper' deal by the time he turns 18 this coming October.

HECTOR RETAMAL/GettyImages

Exactly how much that proposed new contract could be worth is not revealed, but suggestions are it could be similar to what Marcus Rashford was paid at a similar age, with United's last teen starlet signing a new contract at the age of 18 that paid him £20,000-per-week.

