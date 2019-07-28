Paulo Dybala to Snub Man Utd & Tottenham Interest in Favour of Juventus Stay

Paulo Dybala has dealt Manchester United and Tottenham a blow by opting to remain with Juventus and fight for his place in the side under new boss Maurizio Sarri.

This is despite recent reports that the Serie A side were willing to include the Argentinian as part of a swap deal to land Romelu Lukaku from the Red Devils in a bid to gazump Inter's failed efforts to land the Belgian this summer.

Sky Sports News understands Juventus are preparing to make an offer for Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku and had been willing to include the Argentina striker as part of the deal...😬 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) July 27, 2019

Tottenham were also credited with interest this window, but it seems as if the Premier League duo will fail to lure the forward to England as Sky Italia revealed the 25-year-old is determined to remain in Turin and fight for a first-team role.

Much of Dybala's issues with the Serie A champions stemmed from a breakdown in relationship with former boss Massimiliano Allegri. However, with Sarri now entering the fold, Sky add that attacking midfielder is even considering cutting his holiday short in order to get fully versed into the new Italian manager's methods.

United had been looking to offload Lukaku all summer, but Inter's failure to match their valuation has seen patience run thin at Old Trafford. With that in mind, the Bianconeri entered the fray and a potential swap move for the striker with Dybala was mooted, although it now appears the latter isn't keen on the switch.

On Saturday, the Belgium international posted a cryptic message on Twitter alongside a picture of him and his alongside his agent, Federico Pastorello, captioned: "Soon to be continued."

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

The social media post would indicate a move is in the offing for the 26-year-old, but with a fair amount of confidence it can be agreed that it won't be to Turin.

While Dybala's future seemingly finding a resolution, it appears of though United and Spurs will have to look elsewhere for midfield options. However, it seems as though they already have, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side track Sergej Milinković-Savić while Tottenham are looking to strike a deal for Giovani Lo Celso.