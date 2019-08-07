Lamprey 'Addock You! Delia Smith's Face Appears in a Fish Pie in New Coca-Cola Premier League Advert

August 07, 2019

Ever wanted to see Delia Smith's face in a fish pie? What? You'd never thought about it? Well...

Coca-Cola, official soft drink partner of the Premier League, has unveiled a new version of its ‘Where Everyone Plays’ advert to welcome the three promoted clubs – Aston Villa, Norwich City and Sheffield United - to the Premier League. 

The updated advert, directed by Stacey Wall, features fans of each of the newly promoted clubs and includes some very special guest appearances, celebrating iconic moments for each of the clubs. 

To mark Norwich City’s return to the top flight, TV cook and long-standing Norwich City supporter and director Delia Smith relives her infamous rallying cry from 2005, in the form of her famous fish pie. Obviously.

Meanwhile Sheffield United’s return is marked with Brian Deane – who scored Sheffield United's first ever goal in the Premier League – surprising excited fans in a local bar; while Aston Villa fans are featured in a barbers getting a haircut with a difference in tribute to current star Jack Grealish.

On her involvement in the campaign, Delia commented: “It’s almost 15 years since that game against Manchester City, but the fans haven’t forgotten! It was a spontaneous, emotional appeal from the heart to get behind the team and shows the power of football to unite. It’s a privilege to be involved in such a big celebration of football communities with Coca-Cola. So, to the 2019/20 season: LET’S BE ‘AVIN’ YOU!”

The advert features no fewer than 250 fans from across all 20 clubs, and the new edit showcases never-before-seen scenes from the remaining 17 clubs in the original advert, as well as brand new scenes from the three new clubs.

