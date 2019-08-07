Premier League Fantasy Football: 10 Players You Should Absolutely Avoid Like the Plague

With the transfer window about to slam shut, fantasy football fanatics are desperately chopping and changing their final squad ahead of the new Premier League season.

While you're all are on the hunt for a bargain or a hidden gem that's going to give you the edge this year, there are trap doors for you to fall through.

If you're still panicking about who is going to give you bragging rights over your pals, and who is going to cement you to the bottom of your league, do not fear!

We've compiled a list of ten players to run a mile from this season (but don't tell your friends).

Bernd Leno

Dear FPL managers, whatever you do, don’t include any Arsenal player in your defensive selections. The Gunners conceded an avalanche of goals over the past two seasons, and if any of you out there are even considering Bernd Leno as your first-choice goalkeeper, close the app and go for a lie down.

According to the official FPL site, a staggering 4.7% of you maniacs have included the German shot-stopper in your side, which could only be a result of being an over-ambitious Arsenal supporter, or suffering a severe blow to the head.

Rui Patricio is the same price, a bargain £5m. Do yourselves a favour and switch him in - now.

Kyle Walker

Walker has been a solid bet for managers up and down the country for the past few seasons, as City have struggled to find sufficient cover in the right-back role. That could all be about to change this year.

Speed demon Joao Cancelo is on his way from Juventus, and Guardiola finally has a viable alternative for the England international. With Walker one of the few players who have generally survived the dreaded Guardiola rotation policy, his time as a week-in, week-out starter may finally be up.

Marcos Alonso

Alonso was one of the highest defensive point-scorers last season and was a permanent fixture for plenty of FPL gaffers. However, Chelsea supporters grew tired of his gaping defensive flaws, and his performances towards the end of the campaign were lacklustre at best.

Alonso is the joint-third most expensive defender this year at £6.5m behind Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold, but his starting place in Lampard’s side is not guaranteed. Brazilian left-back Emerson is only £5.5m and could well start ahead of the Spaniard against Manchester United, and could be a dark horse for a high point-scoring season.

Luka Milivojevic

Last year’s hipster inclusion turned out to be a point-machine, scoring a total 166 points over the season, mainly thanks to his sensational penalty return. A huge 10.2% of you have given him the nod for a second season running, but a word of warning: keep your eyes on the transfer window until it swings shut.

Milivojevic’s success relies heavily on the tricky feet of Ivorian winger Wilfried Zaha and his ability to win an insane number of spot kicks over the course of the season. With this year’s introduction of VAR to the Premier League, Zaha could benefit from the rough treatment he has typically received over the years, but whether he’ll still be at Crystal Palace for Milivojevic to profit is another question.

Alexandre Lacazette

Arsenal’s French striker has been a consistent performer for the Gunners during his two seasons at the club, scoring an impressive 14 and 13 goals respectively. He may seem like a safe option for guaranteed points next season, but with Arsenal’s exaggerated array of attacking options, Lacazette may find himself out of the starting XI.

The North London side have splashed £72m on Lille forward this summer, and along with last season’s top scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and creative midfielder Mesut Ozil, it’s hard to see how Unai Emery will fit all of these stars into one team.

Unless the Spaniard adopts a 2-2-6 formation for the season ahead, Lacazette could be dropped to the bench, and the former Lyon striker’s late cameos won’t justify his £9.5m price tag.

N’Golo Kante

Chelsea’s star midfielder was somewhat of a problem for former Blues boss Maurizio Sarri last year as he didn’t suit the Italian’s system, and the best anchorman in the world was thrust into an attacking role which he never quite made his own.

Under Frank Lampard, there’s no doubt that Kante will be back in his favoured position, but this means that he should have no place in your fantasy side. Although the Frenchman may represent a bargain as a guaranteed starter at only £5m, his seven goals and ten assists in 142 Premier League games tells you all you need to know about his point-scoring potential.

For an extra million, you could snap up an intriguing Ross Barkley, who has impressed during pre-season for Lampard’s side.

Sebastian Haller

Everything about Haller’s arrival from Eintracht Frankfurt tells you that he should be an instant success in East London. Haller bagged an impressive 15 goals in 29 games in the Bundesliga last year and at £7.5m, the Frenchman represents a potential wildcard for managers all over the country.

What cannot be legislated for however, is the inexplicably poor record that West Ham's strikers have suffered in recent memory. Since the Gold and Sullivan era began in 2010, the Hammers have signed 38 strikers, scoring a combined total of 199 goals in 920 games.

Haller may be the first forward to strike gold for the Hammers in recent history, but it might be best to wait and see how the new signing settles in at the London stadium.

Beware the West Ham striker curse.

Dele Alli

Alli has struggled to recapture the scintillating form he demonstrated at the beginning of his Tottenham career, and the midfielder is definitely one to avoid this season once again.

With Harry Kane and Heung-min Son sharing the majority of the goal-scoring responsibilities last year, and Lucas Moura chipping in too, Alli’s contributions have decreased significantly to his Spurs side. The England international amassed only five league goals last season and laid on a measly three assists for his teammates.

That's without mentioning the potential arrival of Juventus star Paulo Dybala, who occupies the same area of the pitch as Alli, which would severely limit the former MK Dons midfielder’s minutes.

There is plenty of value for money in the Spurs squad this season, but at £8.5m Alli is not one of them.

Diogo Jota

One of last year’s fantasy bargains of the season is this season’s ‘must avoid’. Unfortunately for managers everywhere, Jota has been moved from a midfielder to a striker, and at £6.5m, his wildcard potential is too risky to take a chance on.

With a maximum of three attacking possibilities in your squad, Jota is not prolific enough to be considered a regular point-scorer, and given Wolves’ Europa League commitments and the addition of Milan striker Patrick Cutrone, the Portuguese forward may find himself being rotated between league and European duties.

It’s a tough one for boss’ nationwide, but Jota is not the bargain that he was last year.

Leroy Sane

At the start of last season, Leroy Sane was a must-have for most fantasy managers. By the end of the season however, his role in Pep Guardiola’s side had diminished massively and he found himself in fantasy football exile.

The German winger has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich, as it seems Guardiola is becoming increasingly frustrated at Sane’s lack of development and understanding of his duties in City’s style of play.

Sane is an expensive purchase at £9.5m, and without Guardiola’s trust his game-time will be heavily restricted. It might be wise to avoid the pacy forward and put your money on Bernardo Silva, who is a steal at £8m.