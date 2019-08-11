André Gomes: Everton Boss Marco Silva Sweating Over Fitness of Midfield Star Following Ankle Injury

By 90Min
August 11, 2019

Everton boss Marco Silva is fearing the worst over an ankle injury which forced Portuguese midfielder André Gomes to leave the pitch during the Toffees' draw with Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon. 

Gomes was substituted towards the end of the first half, with his side appearing to be in complete control of proceedings. However, his departure changed the entire outlook of the game, as Everton eventually clung on for a draw. 

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Silva confirmed after the game that Gomes had picked up an ankle injury, but the Everton boss hopes it's not a long-term problem for the Portuguese star. 

"We hope it's not serious but we will see in the next few hours how he reacts," said Silva.

"The medical staff need to see the extent but we hope it's nothing serious."

Silva replaced the injured midfielder with new signing Jean-Philippe Gbamin, but the ex-Hull manager believes that Gomes' absence was the key factor in his side's poor second half display. 

"The key moment in the game in my opinion was the injury to Gomes because until that moment we were solid, playing well and creating chances."

The Toffees face Watford at Goodison Park next week, and Silva will be desperate for a better performance against his former side, whilst the Hornets will be keen to get one over on their former boss following his controversial exit from Vicarage Road in 2018. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message