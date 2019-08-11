Paul Pogba Assures Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of Man Utd Commitment Despite Failed Real Madrid Move

Paul Pogba has given Ole Gunnar Solskjaer assurances over his commitment to Manchester United despite failing to seal a move away from the club this summer.

The Frenchman was eager to leave the Old Trafford outfit and join Spanish giants Real Madrid or former club Juventus during the transfer window but, due to various factors, he was unable to engineer a move away from the Premier League.

Instead, he will now act as a key role model to younger players for the coming campaign.

Moves to Madrid and Juventus failed to materialise after Solskjaer refused to sell last season's top scorer and now the Mirror are claiming that Pogba has reassured the Norwegian that it will not affect this performances as the Red Devils bid to return to the top four.

In the report it cites a United source that labels Pogba as 'a world-class midfielder with an attitude and approach during pre-season that has been superb', this coming after the 26-year-old and his manager had a series of 'frank and honest' talks during pre-season.

Even more positively for Pogba is that Solskjaer now deems the midfielder to be a serious candidate to captain the team, whenever newly appointed club skipper Ashley Young is absent.

The decision from the opinion-splitting number six comes after Solskjaer informed him that he could become a mentor for the growing number of youngsters at the club - with the Frenchman being earmarked as the catalyst capable of bringing back the glory days to Old Trafford.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Represented by one of football's most controversial agents, Mino Raiola, the Premier League side were well aware of the work going on in the background to push for Pogba's exit. But an upturn in attitude by the player has given the club optimism that he will do his utmost for the cause and push for success this term.

United kick off their season on Sunday when they host Chelsea at Old Trafford, with Pogba expected to be in the starting lineup for the club's colossal curtain-raiser against Frank Lampard's men.