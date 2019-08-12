Daniel Sturridge: Former Liverpool Striker Set for Decision as 13 Clubs on 3 Continents Make Offers

Daniel Sturridge is 'expected' to make a decision on his next club this week as he weighs offers from as many as 13 different clubs.

Despite receiving a ban for breaching FA betting rules earlier this summer, the 29-year-old striker is one of the most eligible free agents around and, apparently, has his pick of suitors after leaving Liverpool upon expiry of his contract.

As reported by the Telegraph's Chris Bascombe, Sturridge is set to move abroad for his next club with the former Chelsea star 'unlikely' to find another Premier League club.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Fenerbahce have offered Sturridge a £60,000-a-week deal, while Besiktas are also name-checked in the Telegraph's list of suitors.

In addition, Real Betis, Marseille and Bologna are all named as options, while across the Atlantic Wayne Rooney's DC United could also be a possibility.

Who the other seven clubs are remains unspecified. Both Trabzonspor, also of Turkey, and Rangers, managed by Sturridge's former teammate Steven Gerrard have previously been linked, though the forward's likely wages make them improbable destinations.

Sturridge has scored exactly 50 Premier League goals in 116 appearances, though 21 of those came in one season (2013/14) and he has only registered more than 10 strikes in two top-flight campaigns.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Though he shone briefly at Chelsea, Bolton and Liverpool, Sturridge's career has been marked by injury issues with his appearances and progress increasingly limited in recent years.

A two-time Champions League winner, Sturridge scored one of the goals of the season in September of 2018 with his long-range equaliser against former club Chelsea.