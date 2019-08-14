Celta de Vigo vs Real Madrid Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Real Madrid travel to Balaidos on Saturday to face Celta in the clubs' first La Liga fixture of the 2019/20 season.

Real manager Zinedine Zidane has made a number of signings this summer as he aims to wrestle the title away from rivals Barcelona in his first full season back at the Bernabeu. Celta will provide resistance, but it is fundamental Zidane starts with a win on Saturday.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 17 August What Time Is Kick Off? 16:00 (BST) Where Is It Played? Abanca-Balaidos TV Channel/Live Stream? N/A (UK), FuboTV – Free Trial (US) Referee? TBC

Team News





Zinedine Zidane already has a growing list of players who are unavailable through injury, after an abominable pre-season, with new summer signing Ferland Mendy and winger Brahim Diaz set to miss the opening day encounter with injuries.

Meanwhile – and more impactfully – Marco Asensio will be absent until the spring after the Spanish international suffered a cruciate ligament rupture against Arsenal in pre-season.

Thankfully for Real, Sergio Ramos is in contention to start after completing a full training session with his teammates in the recent days whilst summer signing Eden Hazard is set to make his competitive debut, with Zidane looking to the ex-Chelsea man to provide the spark in attack this year. Celta have made eleven summer signings after escaping relegation by just five points last season – and new recruits Santi Mina from Valencia and Denis Suarez (fresh off a failed loan move to Arsenal) will provide more quality, with both set to start on Saturday. Leading man and club legend Iago Aspas will lead the line against Real, hoping to continue the fantastic form he showed last season when he single-handedly rescued the Galician side from the drop. Predicted Lineups

Celta de Vigo Ruben; Kevin, Costas, Aidoo, Olaza; Beltran, Lobotka, Suarez; Mina, Sisto, Aspas. Real Madrid Courtois; Militao, Ramos, Varane; Carvajal, Modric, Casemiro, Marcelo; Isco, Hazard, Benzema.

Head to Head Record





Saturday’s clash will be the 33rd time the two sides have met. Not surprisingly, Real have the better record, winning 21 of those matches, with Celta victorious in just seven. There have therefore been four draws between the clubs.



