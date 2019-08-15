Mario Mandzukic Favouring Bayern Return as Bundesliga Rivals Look to Sweep in

By 90Min
August 15, 2019

Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic has his heart set on a return to Bayern Munich, despite interest from fellow German side Borussia Dortmund.

With the hitman sinking down the Bianconeri pecking order in recent seasons and watching his game time get cut as a result, a move away from Turin has looked increasingly likely. Fortunately for him, his former employers are known to be weighing up a move for the 33-year-old, who favours a transfer back to Bayern as he believes they are capable of challenging for more silverware than Dortmund.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

The Bavarians are also able to meet Mandzukic's salary demands, with the Croatian wanting any potential suitors to match his wages at Juve.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the World Cup finalist is hopeful that Die Roten will trump any offer made by the Yellow and Blacks. Given the Old Lady's €10m valuation of the player, it should not be difficult for the Bundesliga champions to make an acceptable bid.

It is understood that Mandzukic is also pushing for a move to Bayern because of the presence of his countryman Niko Kovac in the dugout. The latter is more than just a compatriot, however, having befriended the Juventus man during his tenure as the Croatian national team manager.

With the veteran striker having clearly decided that he wants to join Kovac's ranks for the 2019/20 campaign, it is extremely unlikely that Dortmund will have a say in where he ends up.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Bayern's interest is strong according to multiple reports. The same may be true of their rivals in yellow, but Die Roten have a sizeable advantage in the race for Mandzukic, who played for them between 2012 and 2014.

Familiarity, financial might and a near-guarantee of trophies mean the forward should be wearing red by the time September starts.

