Dougie Freedman Reveals Why Crystal Palace Didn't Reinvest Aaron Wan-Bissaka Cash This Summer

Crystal Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman has finally revealed the reason behind Crystal Palace's lack of transfer activity this summer.

Despite selling right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Manchester United for a fee of around £45m in June, the Eagles brought in just five players, all for nominal fees.

Speaking to the Balance podcast as reported in the Evening Standard, Freedman, who previously had a lengthy spell as a player and then a manager at Selhurst Park, explained why Palace had been so reserved in their spending.

He stated: "People know we have got a bit of money from the Aaron Wan-Bissaka deal so prices are inflated."





Because of this, Freedman's recruitment strategy has been affected, as he holds out for better-value deals in the future.





He added: "Signings are going to be shrewd, wise and we're going to wait for opportunities and when they come we will be as good as anybody to be in the ring but we have to be patient."

This more considered approach in the transfer market could be an attempt to prevent a repeat of some of the disappointing deals Palace have conducted over the past few seasons.

The £28m spent of Christian Benteke and the £8m spent on Alexander Sorloth have both been questioned by Palace fans in the past, and Freedman seems intent on improving the club's record in the transfer market.

He said: "In the past, under certain sort of leaderships, [Crystal Palace has] not been responsible with signings and [it] has left the club in difficult moments, I've been involved in them over the years and I don't want that to happen."