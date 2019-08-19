Sporting CP Manager Comments on Potential Move for Leicester Outcast Islam Slimani

By 90Min
August 19, 2019

Out of favour Leicester striker Islam Slimani has been linked with a move back to former club Sporting CP, with manager Marcel Keizer commenting on the possibility of a future deal.

The Algeria international is not in Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers' plans for the 2019/20 season and is expected to leave the club before the conclusion of the general transfer window in early September.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Now, according to Portuguese publication Record via Sports Witness, Slimani could return to his old stomping ground, with Sporting about to finalise the sale of striker Bas Dost to Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt.


Record say Slimani is not a primary target for the Portuguese side, but he remains an option as his agents are looking to get him away from the King Power Stadium.

Following Sporting's 2-1 victory over Braga on Sunday, manager Marcel Keizer commented on Dost's departure and a potential move for Slimani.

He said: ”Dost is a special striker, he has scored many goals, so replacing such a striker is very difficult. We have always found new players and so I believe we will find again.

CARLOS COSTA/GettyImages

“I know Slimani, he was very good here, he scored a lot of goals, he is really tall and we can use him as a reference, always throw the balls at him. I don’t know yet if he will be the right player for Sporting at this point. But if one striker leaves, we have to look for another. And he will have to come from outside the club, yes.”

Slimani made 47 appearances in all competitions for Leicester, scoring 13 goals. He has spent time out on loan in recent years, playing four Premier League games for Newcastle and spending last season with Turkish outfit Fenerbahce.

      Modal message