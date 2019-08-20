Dani Ceballos Discusses 'Special' Full Debut for Arsenal in Impressive Burnley Win

Dani Ceballos has said that he will never forget his 'special' first start for Arsenal after Burnley win at the Emirates Stadium.

Although Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette scored the goals, it was the loanee who stole the headlines with his outstanding performance on his full debut for the Gunners.

The 23-year-old assisted both of Arsenal’s goals as Unai Emery’s side made it two wins from their opening two fixtures - the first time the club have achieved this feat since 2009.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

The Spaniard is only the third player in the club’s history to have assisted two or more goals on their first Premier League start, joining Ray Parlour and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Speaking to the Arsenal website after the game, with the quotes carried by Sky Sports, Ceballos said: “The truth is that for me it has been one of the most special days of my life. I think that by starting at home with a win, and with this passion shown at the end of the match, I think it will be hard for me to forget this day.

“The most important thing in football is to win. When you have a great game and can help the team to get the victory, you feel satisfaction to know that you're going home calmly and with the work done.”

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

The midfielder struggled to find a way into the starting XI during his two seasons with Real Madrid before arriving at the Emirates in the summer on a season-long loan, making 56 appearances scoring five times and contributing two assists.

Ceballos impressed during this summer’s European Under-21 Championships, where his two goals and two assists helped Spain win the title.

The 23-year-old has continued his good form into the new Premier League season, already matching his assist tally from his two years at the Bernabeu.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

The midfielder clearly feels he has a point to prove: "I really want this year to truly demonstrate the football that I have inside. I have a lot of enthusiasm for this season and to be able to give a lot of joy to this club.

“The confidence they have in me, I want to return it to them with my performances."

Arsenal fans will hope their new hero can repeat last weekend’s heroics as they travel to Anfield to take on league leaders Liverpool on Saturday.