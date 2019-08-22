Sheffield United vs Leicester: Where to Watch, Buy Tickets, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Leicester City travel to Sheffield United on Saturday as both sides look to continue their unbeaten starts to the season.

The Blades claimed their first Premier League victory in 12 years with a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace and will hope that the noisy atmosphere at Bramall Lane will help them gain a second consecutive win.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Brendan Rodgers' side are still looking for their first win of the season after facing two strong opponents in their opening two fixtures.

Here's 90min's preview of this important clash for both sides.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 24 August What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Bramall Lane TV Channel/Live Stream? BBC Sport Final Score/BT Sport Score Referee? Andy Madley

Where to Buy Tickets

Tickets for the game are, as ever, available on both teams' official club websites, though membership is required in order to purchase. In terms of resale, both teams provide the option to make season tickets available for others to use, if a supporter is unable to attend the game themselves.

Team News

Injuries to John Fleck and Callum Robinson were the only issues in an otherwise perfect day for the Blades last Sunday. Fleck was forced off in the first half after taking a knock to his hamstring while Robinson was holding his thigh as he was substituted in the 56th minute. However, the latter has since declared himself fit.

Luke Freeman and record signing Oli McBurnie could come into the side but Chris Wilder has downplayed the seriousness of the injuries as he looks to keep the same starting XI for the third consecutive match.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Ben Chilwell is expected to return to action this weekend after narrowly missing out on a spot in the draw against Chelsea on Sunday. The left back was subbed in the opening fixture against Wolves with a hip problem but Rodgers has backed him to be fit for the trip to Bramall Lane.

Predicted Lineups

Sheffield United Henderson; Basham, Egan, O'Connell; Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens; McGoldrick, Robinson. Leicester City Schmeichel; Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell; Ndidi; Perez, Tielemans, Choudhury, Maddison; Vardy.

Head to Head Record

These two sides have faced each other a total of 95 times in what have historically been very close contests with both clubs winning 31 of the meetings.

They first met in January 1900 when United won an FA Cup fixture 1-0. Their most recent meeting came in the same competition with the same scoreline, but it was the Foxes who came out on top in February 2018.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Wilder will be looking for the Blades' first victory over the 2015/16 Premier League champions since April 2008 - a 3-0 victory in the Championship.

Recent Form

United were deserved winners against Crystal Palace, creating the better chances during the game. John Lundstram's early second half goal was enough to claim all three points for the Blades.

What will please Wilder the most, other than the win, will be the clean sheet. It is no easy feat to keep Wilfried Zaha quiet for 90 minutes but United's defence managed it. They will need to maintain that level of performance if they hope to remain in the top tier of English football.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Leicester's season finally sprang to life in the second half at Stamford Bridge after a mediocre draw with Wolves and a poor first half against Chelsea which saw them fail to register a shot on target.

Rodgers has had to reexamine his defence as they adjust to life without Harry Maguire. They were sloppy in the opening stages at Chelsea, the Blues having three shots on goal in the opening seven minutes, including Mason Mount's opener.

The Foxes were reborn in the second half, registering 11 attempts on goal and equalising through Wilfred Ndidi. Leicester had chances to win the game but will hope they continue their second half momentum into Saturday's fixture.

Here's how both team have performed in their last five games.

Sheffield United Leicester Sheffield United 1-0 Crystal Palace (18/8) Chelsea 1-1 Leicester (18/8) Bournemouth 1-1 Sheffield United (10/8) Leicester 0-0 Wolves (11/8) Stade Reims 3-1 Sheffield United (3/8) Leicester 2-1 Atalanta (2/8) Barnsley 1-4 Sheffield United (27/7) Stoke City 1-2 Leicester (27/7) Chesterfield 0-5 Sheffield United (23/7) Rotherham 2-2 Leicester (27/7)

Prediction

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Sheffield United will look to make Bramall Lane a fortress this year and the atmosphere from the crowd will help them.

However, in Leicester they face their toughest challenge of the season so far. A tight encounter is expected but the quality of James Maddison and the form the Foxes showed in the second half at Stamford Bridge may be prove to be too much for the Blades.



