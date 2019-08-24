Two of the Premier League’s most prestigious clubs meet on Saturday for what should be a can’t miss matchup. Liverpool and Arsenal are the only two sides perfect through two matches. That will come to an end as each side has designs on topping the table.

Jurgen Klopp’s has started off great after a shaky preseason. Despite losing their world-class goalkeeper Alisson to injury in their first match, the Reds have two wins, while their biggest title rivals Manchester City have already slipped up. A home match against Arsenal will always be tough, but with a win, they could take control of the title race very early on. After a resounding 4-1 win in their opening match of the season, they escaped Southampton with a narrow, 2-1, victory to shoot to the top spot in the table. Liverpool’s three-pronged attack of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohammed Salah have all found the back of the net to start the season. If that trio rounds into their best form, it could be the difference in the Premier League title coming to Anfield for the first time ever.

It’s also been a good start for Unai Emery’s bunch. With a host of new additions to the squad, they’ve started off the new campaign with wins over Newcastle United and Burnley. Neither of their performances have been overly convincing, but that won’t deter Gunners supporters from ramping up in optimism. With the amount of turnover in the squad, an adjustment period is to be expected. If the results consistently come while their best form is still ahead, it could spell good news for the North London club. A huge test awaits against the defending European champions. No one expected them to challenge for the title this season. A huge result early in the season could change that.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBCSN

