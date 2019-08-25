Championship Roundup: Leeds Smash Stoke, Charlton Climb to Second & Fulham Slip Up Against Forest

It's been another intense week in the Championship, and we're beginning to see who might challenge at the top of the table, and who might struggle towards the bottom.

Saturday's games saw a struggling Stoke host Leeds, recently promoted Charlton take on Brentford, and West Brom visit Derby.

So, with all that said, are you ready to dive into the billion Championship games that took place on Saturday? Course you are!

Derby 1-1 West Brom

Two promotion hopefuls went at it in Saturday's early kick off, which turned out to be quite the entertaining affair.

It ends all square at Pride Park...#DCFCvWBA pic.twitter.com/dCXquczT1G — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) August 24, 2019

Three penalties were awarded, two were scored - Martyn Waghorn in the sixth minute for Derby and Kenneth Zohore in the 84th for West Brom - before Baggies boss Slaven Bilic was shown a second yellow card for persistent complaining.

Both sides have slipped down the table as a result - West Brom are eighth, Derby 16th.

Fulham 1-2 Nottingham Forest

Scott Parker's Fulham have made a strong start to the season, but were surprisingly picked apart by Nottingham Forest.

A brace from Lewis Grabban ensured the visitors left Craven Cottage with all three points, Aleksandar Mitrovic's 83rd minute strike proving to be little more than a consolation.

Fulham slide down to fifth, while Forest climb up to ninth.

Huddersfield 0-2 Reading



It's never easy trying to achieve promotion to the Premier League the season after getting relegated from the top flight, and reality has bit quite hard for Huddersfield this time around.

👏🏽 Long old trip, but still over 8️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ #Royals supporting



Hope the 3️⃣ points makes the trip home a little easier- safe travels 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/3tro4gi378 — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) August 24, 2019

Reading barely avoided relegation last season but have shown encouraging signs in the last few weeks, picking up a win and a draw, and they added to that with a strong showing at the John Smith's Stadium.

Ovie Ejaria and Michael Morrison netted, both courtesy of John Swift assists. Reading are up to 11th, Huddersfield are down in 22nd.

Hull 1-3 Bristol City

Bristol City always look a good shout for a play-off spot, but can never quite sustain their good form. Can it be different this time around?

They're up to fourth following their 3-1 triumph at Hull - Benik Afobe scoring twice and Reece Burke's own goal proving enough for Lee Johnson's side after Jarrod Bowen equalised in the 44th minute. The Tigers are now 20th.

Middlesbrough 1-1 Millwall

These two teams have been sh*thousing their opponents for years, so a 1-1 draw probably isn't the most surprising result.

#Boro have to settle for a point here at the Riverside #UTB https://t.co/Pwf8QAMPHa — Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) August 24, 2019

Joonathan Woodgate's side took the lead through Paddy McNair, but Tom Bradshaw's 76th minute effort ensured the points were shared.

Boro are 17th, the Lions tenth.

Preston 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday

It's two wins on the trot for Preston, who edged Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 thanks to Daniel Johnson's two penalties.

Full-Time: #pnefc 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday!



GET IN! North End make it three home wins in a row with another three points on the board this afternoon! #ANSWA pic.twitter.com/NcbZMQqi2c — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) August 24, 2019

Steven Fletcher pulled one back for Wednesday, but the best it got for the away side's fans was hearing the news of Sheffield United's defeat to Leicester.

Queens Park Rangers 3-1 Wigan

Remember Jordan Hugill? The wee lad who moved to West Ham, couldn't get a game and then went back on loan to the Championship?

As it turns out, Jordan Hugill is actually a pretty good Championship striker! That being said, he did also sky one from about a foot off the line, but you can't win 'em all.

The 27-year-old came off the bench to score QPR's third against Wigan, following goals from Cedric Kipre, Nahki Wells and Eberechi Eze.

QPR are up to 13th, Wigan remain in the bottom three following their fourth loss in a row.

Stoke 0-3 Leeds

You heard it here first: Leeds are going up this season!



What? You've heard that already this season?

FULL TIME: A great day out in Stoke as #LUFC walk away with the three points! Goals from Dallas, Alioski and Bamford secures a 3-0 win! — Leeds United (@LUFC) August 24, 2019

Regardless, Marcelo Bielsa's side made it four wins from their five games so far this term with a clinical display at hapless Stoke.

Goals from Stuart Dallas, Ezgjan Alioski and Patrick Bamford ensured an easy away day's work for United, while Stoke look a miserable bunch to glance at.

Leeds are top, Stoke are bottom. Talk about contrasting fortunes, eh?

Barnsley 1-3 Luton

The top two teams from last season's League One also did battle on Saturday, as a half-hour blitz from Luton all but confirmed victory over Barnsley in the first half.

Mallik Wilks did pull one back in the 72nd, but the game was beyond the hosts at that point.

🏃‍♂️ Off and running! Safe journey home to all of the 1,100+ Hatters who have sung their hearts out today. Thank you as always for such fantastic support 🙌 #COYH pic.twitter.com/F40GFifWpF — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) August 24, 2019

The teams both sit on four points, with Luton, 18th, ahead of Barnsley, 21st, on goal difference.

Blackburn 0-0 Cardiff

There are probably a few Cardiff fans who are still making the 219-mile journey back to Wales following their 0-0 draw with Blackburn, and all we can say to those brilliant fans is 'hey, we salute you'.

FT: #Rovers 0-0 #CardiffCity



Rovers pushed for a winner late on but it ends a stalemate at Ewood Park.#ROVvCAR 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/ko2hM1ucNM — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) August 24, 2019

Joe Ralls and Leandro Bacuna both had effort hit the upright at Ewood Park, but Christian Walton was in brilliant form to

The two teams ended Saturday stuck in mid-table, Blackburn 14th and Cardiff 15th.

Charlton 1-0 Brentford

If you're looking for team to back in the Championship this season, I'd suggest Lee Bowyer's Charlton.

Promoted from League One via the play-offs last season, the Addicks have won three and drawn two of their five games so far, sitting behind only Leeds.

A huge thank you for your support again this afternoon.



You've made The Valley an absolute fortress! 👏 #cafc pic.twitter.com/ISYdzPzXba — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) August 24, 2019

Their latest victory came over Brentford, Conor Gallagher's 41st minute effort proving enough to settle the encounter. Brentford, who have won just one of their games so far, are 19th.