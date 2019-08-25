Timo Werner Snubs Bayern Munich Interest & Signs New 4-Year RB Leipzig Contract

RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner has signed a new four-year contract with the Bundesliga side, putting an end to talk of a potential move to Bayern Munich.

The 23-year-old had been heavily linked with a switch to the league champions, and there was even talk that he could run down the remaining year on his previous contract in order to seal a free transfer next summer.

However, he has now put rumours of a move to Bayern to bed by signing a new contract, with Leipzig taking to their official website to reveal their delight at the new turn of events.

On his new contract, Werner said: "I'm glad that I signed with RB Leipzig and thus extended my contract. Of course, this process has been going on for a very long time, but I really wanted to be completely sure that I could take the next steps in the development of this club.

"And for the right decisions you just need a little longer. Now I can fully concentrate on playing with our team as successful a season as possible."

Director Oliver Mintzlaff added: "We are glad that the negotiations with Timo Werner have now come to a positive conclusion and he has decided to extend his contract with us.





"We have had many intensive discussions over a long period of time and have been very attentive to and valued by Timo. We are glad that we now have clarity and are pleased that Timo remains an important part of our team."

Finally, fellow director Markus Krosche said: "Of course, we are pleased that Timo Werner has decided to extend his contract with us and to continue the path we have taken with our club.

"This is a very positive signal and also underscores our goal of tying our core players to us in the long term and of permanently establishing ourselves in the Bundesliga. Of course, that was a serious decision for his own future, and for that reason, he took the necessary time for it, which we also gave him. "