Christian Eriksen 'Resigned' to Staying at Tottenham After Receiving No Real Madrid & Barça Offer

Christian Eriksen is expected to be forced to stay at Tottenham as the club continue to wait for an acceptable transfer offer this summer.

The Denmark international has made it clear that he's looking for a new challenge this summer and Eriksen has his sights set on moving to Spain, but neither Real Madrid or Barcelona have actually come in for him.

It's for that reason that the Daily Mail claim Eriksen is now 'resigned' to staying at Tottenham throughout the first half of the season at least, with the European transfer window set to close on September 2.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

The 27-year-old only has one year left on his contract and Tottenham could be left between a rock and a hard place if they're unable to find a buyer in the lead up to the January transfer window, as Eriksen continues to reject talks over an extension.

So far, Tottenham have put a £200,000-a-week offer on the table for Eriksen to consider, but the Dane's representatives have left the club in limbo and they continue to refuse to enter talks.

As The Mirror point out, neither Mauricio Pochettino or Daniel Levy can confirm whether Eriksen will even be at the club next week - let alone next season - as apparently there's still a chance Real Madrid make an offer.

That's left Eriksen in the dark over his future also, even though Pochettino has stressed that the midfielder hasn't let his attitude drop throughout the whole saga.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Even though The Mirror optimistically suggest Real Madrid could make an offer before the window closes, Los Blancos have already spent over £270m on new players and are still wrapped up in a potential deal for Neymar.

Barcelona are also keen on re-signing Neymar, but it's the arrival of players like Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong which has seen them end their interest in Eriksen, especially as they've already had to ship out Philippe Coutinho to accommodate the new faces.