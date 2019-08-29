Barcelona's deal to secure Neymar's return to the Camp Nou this summer is apparently close to being completed following talks with Paris Saint-Germain in the French capital.

Rumors have been flying left, right and center throughout the window as Barcelona looks to re-sign the Brazil international, who is deemed to be surplus to requirements by PSG and has expressed his desire to leave the club just two years after a world-record transfer that took him from Barcelona to Paris.

In a recent update, it was claimed that Barcelona were making progress even though a deal still hadn't been agreed, but journalists Gianluca Di Marzio and Guilleme Balague have made serious statements by claiming the deal is entering the home stretch.

Neymar to FCB is not done... Yet. But "very close", according to source close to negotiations ç. Clubs seem to have a deal: the total value will go above €200m, and as well as cash, might include Rakitic and Todibo, plus Dembele on loan (if players agree). But still not done pic.twitter.com/hTwsMchsBK — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) August 29, 2019

While most news about Neymar's future has been pure speculation, Di Marzio and Balague are widely regarded among the most plugged in on the topic and the updates could prove to be the biggest developments of the entire transfer saga so far.

It had been suggested that Real Madrid were still interested in signing Neymar this summer, but the Paris Saint-Germain star was quick to stress his desire to return to Barcelona instead of moving to the Santiago Bernabéu.

Barça have been in the French capital for a number of days as they desperately look to complete a deal ahead of the European transfer deadline on September 2.

Although no details of the deal will be have been revealed, it's been heavily suggested that the 27-year-old will move back to Catalonia on a season-long loan move which includes an obligation to buy him next summer.

If a deal is able to get over the line this summer, Neymar might not be able to make an immediate impact at the club as he's only just returned to first-team training and is yet to make a single appearance this season.