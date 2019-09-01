Liverpool Make Small Piece of Premier League History With Record-Breaking Win Over Burnley

Liverpool really are firing on all cylinders this season, just as they were towards the end of the previous campaign.

All the Reds do is win games, and that trend continued on Saturday as they stormed to a 3-0 win over Burnley thanks to goals from Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and a spectacular Chris Wood own goal.

As noted by Opta, the victory was Liverpool's 13th in a row, which is the first time that the Reds have ever managed such a run. They are also only the second side to ever win 13 consecutive games whilst scoring more than once in each, following Tottenham Hotspur in 1960.

They have been a level ahead of almost everyone in Europe in recent months, and this run is proof of their status as one of England's most dominant sides.

Liverpool haven't tasted defeat in their last 21 league games, with their last loss coming in a 2-1 defeat to Manchester City back in January which ultimately decided the fate of the Premier League title.

That game was the only time Jurgen Klopp's side failed to pick up at least a point in their last 43 games, so it should come as no surprise that they pushed City to the limit last season.

Mane has often proven to be a lucky charm for Liverpool. The Reds haven't lost any of the last 33 games in which he has scored, with 29 of those matches ending in victory.

The Senegal international is also tied with Mohamed Salah as Liverpool's top scorer since the start of last season, with the pair both netting 30 goals in all competitions. Talk about an effective partnership.

However, don't forget about Firmino. He may not score as many goals as his teammates, but he netted his 50th in the Premier League against Burnley, making him the first Brazilian to ever hit the mark.

After Firmino's strike, Liverpool have had nine players reach the 50-goal mark, and no other side has boasted more. The Reds score goals and they win games, too. Could there be more silverware down the line?