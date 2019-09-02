Sergio Aguero's Record-Breaking Etihad Stadium Goalscoring Form Continues

Barring a 2-2 draw with Tottenham, Manchester City have been in predictably imperious form so far this season and it should come as no surprise to learn that Sergio Aguero has been at the heart of everything for the Citizens.

The Argentine has found the back of the net in every Premier League game so far this season and, after his brace against Brighton on Saturday, he also tops the scoring charts with six goals to his name.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Given how irrepressible Aguero is in front of goal, it should come as no surprise to learn that he is rapidly climbing up the all-time Premier League scorers list and is on track to finish his time with City as the highest scoring foreign player in the league's history.

That's not all, however. After his brace on Saturday, Aguero also looks certain to break another Premier League record before his time with City eventually comes to an end.

According to Opta, Aguero has now scored 99 Premier League goals at the Etihad - only Thierry Henry at Highbury (114) and Wayne Rooney at Old Trafford (101) have scored more at a single venue in Premier League history.

7 - Sergio Aguero has scored with each of his last seven shots on target in the Premier League for Manchester City. Clinical. pic.twitter.com/A9pFcWUPbA — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 31, 2019

City are guaranteed to score plenty more goals before the end of the season - nothing new there - and Pep Guardiola's insatiable desire to win everything in sight means that Aguero could feasibly surpass Henry's Highbury tally by May.

Given how he has started the season, Aguero will also have the Golden Boot firmly in his sights, which is an accolade he has only previously been able to win once during his time in England.