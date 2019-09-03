Barcelona: Recent Transfer Windows Prove Recruitment Strategy Is Failing in Catalonia

Barcelona have sold more than two-thirds of their signings over the last four transfer windows, with over €400m of new players no longer part of the squad in Catalonia.

Excluding the most recent transfer window, Barcelona have signed 22 players since the end of the 2014/15 season, splashing €679.35m on new signings.

But as journalist Eduardo Fdez-Abascal points out on social media, only seven (Jean-Clair Todibo not included in tweet) signings from the last four years are still at the club, highlighting that the club have perhaps been reckless in the market since 2015.

Fichajes Barça desde 2015. Siguen 6. Fuera 15...



18/19

Malcom ❌

Lenglet ✅

Arthur✅

Vidal✅

Murillo❌

Boateng❌



17/18

Coutinho❌

Dembele✅

Paulinho❌

Semedo✅

Deulofeu❌

Mina❌

Marlon❌



16/17

A.Gomes❌

Alcacer❌

Umtiti✅

Digne❌

Cillessen❌

Denis❌



15/16

Arda❌

Out of their signings, only Samuel Umtiti (€25m), Nélson Semedo (€35.7m), Ousmane Dembélé (€125m), Arturo Vidal (€18m), Arthur (€31m), Jean-Clair Todibo (€1m) and Clément Lenglet (€35.9m) are still part of Ernesto Valverde's first-team squad.

Big money arrivals like Philippe Coutinho, Malcom, Andre Gomes and Arda Turan all failed to live up to expectations at Camp Nou and have since been moved on, as well as a dozen other stars who struggled to establish themselves at Barça.

Although Barcelona have been able to make a profit from the majority of the signings who are no longer at the club, it's their inability to find players who freshen up the squad each season which could be a cause for concern.

The make up of Barça's first-team is still largely the same as what it has been for a number of years and that's a large reason why many have tipped them to miss out on winning the title this season.

They've picked up just four points from the opening three games so far this season, while Real Madrid's stumbling form has helped cement Atlético Madrid's place among the favourites for La Liga.