Hirving Lozano Reveals Touching Gesture Cristiano Ronaldo Made After Scoring on Napoli Debut

Napoli forward Hirving Lozano has discussed how Cristiano Ronaldo approached him with words of encouragement following Juventus' 4-3 victory over I Partenopei last Saturday.

The Mexican was introduced after the break and made an immediate impact on debut, grabbing a second score for Carlo Ancelotti's side as they sought to claw back a three-goal deficit.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo completed the comeback in the final ten minutes, only for Kalidou Koulibaly's calamitous own-goal to hand I Bianconeri all three points.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

It was Lozano's first appearance in Serie A after a €42m switch from PSV Eindhoven during the off-season, a deal which made him the most expensive signing in Napoli's history.





Speaking to TUDN about his encounter with Ronaldo following the close of play, the forward said, as quoted by Daily Mail: "After their last goal, he approached me and congratulated me. He welcomed me to Italy.

"It was something very nice, he is a spectacular player, out of this world. It was something very nice. I really enjoyed the game because the team played very well and also for playing against great players, not only Cristiano."

The loss leaves Ancelotti's recruits on three points from their two opening fixtures, whilst Juve are one of three sides still with a 100% record. Neighbours Torino and rivals Inter have also collected two wins from two.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Though he ultimately settled on a move to Naples, a number of Premier League clubs had been sniffing around Lozano following an impressive campaign in the Eredivisie.

Manchester United were thought to be weighing up a move for the 24-year-old, yet a deal never materialised as the Red Devils looked elsewhere for attacking reinforcements.