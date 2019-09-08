Napoli Midfielder Fabian Ruiz on the Verge of Signing New Deal Amid Paris Saint-Germain Links

Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz is reportedly on the cusp of signing a new deal with the club amid supposed interest from European giants Paris Saint-Germain.

The 23-year-old had a superb debut campaign in Naples last year under manager Carlo Ancelotti and proved to be a very important member of the squad.

His current contract only expires in 2023 but given his talent and huge potential, Gli Azzurri are keen to avoid their star midfielder to be poached by other top European clubs.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Calciomercato report that they have been given exclusive information that a rough agreement has been made between Napoli and the player's representatives to extend Ruiz's contract.





The Spanish international will reportedly earn €2.5m in the new deal and a meeting between both parties is said to be scheduled later this month in order to finalise the proceedings.





The Serie A side finished second last campaign with Ruiz contributing to an impressive eight goals from central midfield. His great performances earned him a call-up to a highly competitive Spain squad and made his debut against the Faroe Islands.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

His blend of flair, crisp passing and sensational close control made him a quick fan favourite with the home faithful and has garnered attention from huge European clubs - including Real Madrid as well as the aforementioned PSG.

The young midfielder also managed to win the first trophy of his career in June having won the U21 European Championships with Spain, where Ruiz scored the opening goal in a 2-1 win against Germany in the final.