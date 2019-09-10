Sadio Mane Hails Liverpool Fans as 'Best in the World' & Insists He's Never Been Happier

By 90Min
September 10, 2019

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has claimed that he struggles to describe how happy he is at the club, despite rumours of unrest.

Largely baseless speculation was sparked by the 27-year-old's tantrum after being substituted against Burnley, with Mane visibly angry and frustrated by teammate Mohamed Salah's refusal to pass him the ball when through on goal. 

Combined with some talk of Real Madrid's interest in the Senegalese international, Liverpool fans may have been becoming increasingly concerned about Mane's future at the club. 


However, Mane has seemingly dismissed any lingering worries by insisting that he's never been happier. Speaking to Complex, he explained: "To be honest, I'm really happy to be a part of the club, the family here.


"We have the best fans in the world here, so I'm always so thankful for the support. 


"It's not just great for me too - it gives the whole squad more motivation to perform. It keeps us hungry to get better and better together... I really struggle to describe how happy I am here!"

Warren Little/GettyImages

Having triumphed in the Champions League last season and lost out on the league title to Man City by just one point, Mane is adamant that he and the rest of his Liverpool teammates are determined to go one step further this season. 


He continued: "It's very early to say of course, but our target, as everyone knows, is to win the league this season. We're targeting the Champions League as well. From a young age, it's been my dream to win these kind of trophies.


"I'm in a good stage of my career for sure, and I feel the whole squad is thinking the exact same right now. I'm trying to keep up my consistency now, and just work hard to keep up the high levels expected of us."

Sadio Mane

Liverpool recommence their assault on the Premier League title in the early kick-off on Saturday, hosting Newcastle at Anfield. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message