Lionel Messi Insists He'd Happily Have Dinner With Cristiano Ronaldo But Denies They Are Friends

By 90Min
September 12, 2019

Lionel Messi has confirmed he would take up a dinner invitation from Cristiano Ronaldo before also explaining that they are not friends. 

The Portugal international recently revealed he was eager to sit down and chat with his competitor over some food, though no formal offer has been made. The pair have amassed five Ballons d'Or each, dominating the last decade of football as they led fierce foes Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively. 

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Discussing Ronaldo's comments regarding dinner, Messi told Sport: "I don’t have any problem with that. I’ve always said that I don’t have any issue with him. 


"We might not be friends because we’ve never shared a dressing room together, but I always see him at award shows and there’s no problem. We actually spoke with each other for quite a long time at the most recent show. 

"I don’t know if there will be a dinner because I don’t know if our paths will cross for obvious reasons, each one of us has our own life and our own commitments. But obviously I would accept the invitation." 

Both players were the subject of transfer speculation during the summer, with Messi using the interview to state his desire to remain at Camp Nou for the foreseeable future. 

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

The 32-year-old also answered questions about Neymar and the latter's potential return to Catalonia. The Blaugrana captain admitted he would have 'loved' for his old teammate to rejoin the club, but was unable to reveal details about why a deal never materialised. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message