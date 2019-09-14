Jurgen Klopp Provides Injury Update on Liverpool Striker Divock Origi Following Newcastle Win

Liverpool's Champions League hero Divock Origi is set to have a scan on an ankle injury which forced him to leave the pitch midway through the first half against Newcastle on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds went on to win the match 3-1 thanks to a brace from Sadio Mané and a lovely strike by Mohamed Salah, but concerns lingered over the wellbeing of Origi, who twisted his ankle in a challenge with Newcastle forward Miguel Almiron.

Speaking after the match, Jurgen Klopp confirmed that the Belgian forward will have a scan, and as reported by Sky Sports, the German boss is hopeful that the injury is not too serious.

"Unfortunately Divock twisted his ankle early in the game, and had to come off.

"We all hope it's not that serious, or that he could've played on, which is hopefully a sign that it's not that serious.

"He's having a scan, he's in really good shape though and hopefully they'll find it's okay."

Klopp also admitted that he'd got his tactics slightly wrong for the game, starting Origi on the left and Mané down the middle of the Reds' attack. The 52-year-old soon swapped the two players back to their usual positions, and the change was decisive, as Liverpool quickly turned the tide of the match.

"It was my decision to start him on the left and Sadio in the middle, we've seen it work before, but it didn't work today against such a deep defending side.

"That's why we changed it in the game too."