Jurgen Klopp's Agent Says German Could Leave Liverpool Because of the Weather - And Klopp's Response

Jurgen Klopp has brushed off comments that the notoriously poor English weather could see him call time on his spell as Liverpool coach, as suggested by his own agent.

Klopp's contract is due to expire in the summer of 2022, with the Reds hierarchy currently working on a new deal for the German. However, he could reject their proposal and walk away from Anfield in order to take up a job in a more agreeable climate.

Having taken over the reigns at Liverpool in 2015, the ex-Borussia Dortmund boss worked diligently to rebuild the club's status as one of Europe's best, Klopp masterminding a stellar Champions League triumph last term.

Despite his affinity with Reds supporters and a successful stint on Merseyside, his representative Marc Kosicke told Goal: "Jurgen's contract is still valid until 2022 and it is an open secret that the club would like to extend.

"We still have a little time for that. We must wait and see how everything develops and whether climate change will bring better weather to England or only to Germany."

Explaining why the forecast would have such an influence on Klopp's future, Koscicke said: "One should not underestimate [the bad weather]. I remember that in November or December, Liverpool first asked for a contract extension. I said: 'Let's wait'.

"[He and his wife] get up in the morning and it's dark. When they meet again in the evening, it is also dark or it is grey and there is drizzle.





"During the winter break in Germany, if the weather is really bad, the clubs go on vacation for two weeks, then come back and fly directly to the training camp in the sun for several days.

"During this time, the coaches in England sometimes have to prepare for up to 13 games. They are already exhausted and it's not so easy."

Predictably, Klopp was asked about his agent's comments in the pre-match press conference prior to Liverpool's Champions League game against Napoli. And, even more predictably, Klopp brushed it off as a joke.





He said, via Goal: “[Kosicke] wanted to make a joke. It was obviously German humour as nobody got it! It’s not a reason for me to leave the country.

“Maybe at the moment it’s the most healthy weather in the world – we have enough rain, it’s cool, pretty much the opposite of this room! There’s nothing in that story. He’s my agent and my friend.”