Twitter Reacts as Quality Marc-André ter Stegen Performance Reignites Germany National Team Debate

By 90Min
September 17, 2019

Borussia Dortmund carved out the majority of the clear cut chances in their Champions League group stage opener against Barcelona, but it was a familiar face in Marc-André ter Stegen who gave the visitors the best possible chance to take something from the game. 

The 27-year-old already proved why he is considered as one of the best goalkeepers on the planet by keeping out Marcu Reus in the first-half, but it was his battle with Dortmund's captain from 12 yards which really stole the show at the Westfalenstadion.

JOHN MACDOUGALL/GettyImages

After Nélson Semedo brought down Jadon Sancho inside the box, Reus stepped up and fired a powerful shot which was destined to nestle in the bottom corner of the net.

But ter Stegen leapt to get a strong hand on the ball, while the former Gladbach star even got up to collect the rebound before any other player.

Ter Stegen's performance back in Germany unsurprisingly prompted another conversation about who really is Die Mannschaft's best goalkeeper.

National team manager Joachim Löw still seems to prefer Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer, but the hordes of fans on social media were eager to kick-start another debate - even if at this point the answer seems perfectly clear.




Did that clear things up as far as public opinion on Neuer or ter Stegen goes?

No, it didn't for us either.

But whichever side of the fence you sit on, Neuer's time with the national team is coming to an end and Barcelona's ter Stegen is inevitably at the front of the queue to take up the mantle as Germany's number one goalkeeper.

