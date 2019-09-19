9 Incredible Things That Happened Since Luis Suarez Last Scored an Away Goal in the Champions League

Luis Suarez is undoubtedly one of the great strikers of the past decade. He has been a huge hit at Barcelona since he joined five years ago, scoring goal after goal, winning trophy after trophy and even picking up the Champions League back in 2015.

Weirdly enough though, 2015 was the last time the Uruguayan scored an away Champions League goal for Barça.

Suarez drew a blank again as Barcelona toiled against Dortmund in their mid-week stalemate, and the former Liverpool hitman's homesickness is becoming a major worry for the club in their hunt for another European trophy.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

Four years is a long time in football and a lot of things have happened on planet Earth in the time that he has been trying so desperately to score an away goal in Europe.

Here's just a quick sample of them.

Kanye West came out as a Donald Trump supporter - and even donned a MAGA hat

this represents good and America becoming whole again. We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love pic.twitter.com/a15WqI8zgu — ye (@kanyewest) September 30, 2018

This was really weird. And random. One of the all time great musical artists - an icon to black people - suddenly became a huge fan of...Donald Trump.

this represents good and America becoming whole again. We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love pic.twitter.com/a15WqI8zgu — ye (@kanyewest) September 30, 2018

Kanye West went on to state his admiration for the American president regularly over the next few months, and even proceeded to set up a meeting with him, hug him and tell him how much he loved him.

Barack Obama was still in the oval office the last night Suarez found the net on the road.

Kanye West covered a lot of ground during his White House meeting with Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/RpROrwVX8X — The Guardian (@guardian) October 11, 2018

Real Madrid won the Champions League...three times





Oooh yeah, this one is probably going to hurt Barca fans. Three back to back Champions League titles to their arch rivals, led by the evergreen Cristiano Ronaldo.

Image by Tolga Akdeniz

At least they won't have to worry about Madrid winning another one any time soon.

Lionel Messi has scored 191 goals for Barcelona

In these last four years, Lionel Messi has scored 191 goals in all competitions. It's staggering really. 191. O-N-E H-U-N-D-R-E-D A-N-D N-I-N-E-T-Y O-N-E. Players gain legendary status for scoring that many in a career. He does it in four years.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

You have taken around 33,638,400 breaths

Image by Tolga Akdeniz

Funnily enough, you'd think you'd have taken more over the course of four years. Messi probably takes more.

Brexit

While the first use of the word 'Brexit' predates Suarez last away goal (against Roma in September 2015), the family dividing, news dominating sh*tshow wasn't to fully come until after the Uruguayan's last strike.

In 2016, 52% of the country voted to leave the European Union. Three years later, we aren't any closer to knowing what the **** is going on.

Image by Tolga Akdeniz

Chances are, if Suarez didn't score for another four years, you could probably copy and paste this little section to a very similar list.

Messi retired from international football...then came back again





After the Copa America final defeat to Chile in 2016, Messi was so devastated, he decided to retire from international football.

NELSON ALMEIDA/GettyImages

This was a very temporary retirement though, as the Argentinean announced his return soon after. I'm sure he missed the feeling of failing in another major tournament.

Lionel Messi reverses decision to retire from international football as he loves Argentina 'too much' https://t.co/xEGqCaGJKW — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 13, 2016

Iron Man died (sorry, spoiler alert)





Avengers Endgame became the highest grossing film of all time, finally displacing Avatar. It ended up smashing record after record, and a lot of that was down to Robert Downey Jr's take on Iron Man.

Image by Tolga Akdeniz

I'm not crying, you are.

Arsenal still can't defend

To be honest, this one didn't seem big enough to go on the list. But, you know. It's just funny.

Boris Johnson called Jeremy Corbyn a chlorinated chicken

Boris Johnson to Jeremy Corbyn: "There's only one chlorinated chicken that I can see in this house and he's on that bench."#PMQs pic.twitter.com/EbrtSyzJNx — LBC (@LBC) September 4, 2019

Our Prime Minister goaded a fellow politician by calling him a, 'chlorinated chicken'. Need I say more?

Please just score Luis. The world is getting very weird.